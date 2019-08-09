Foo Fighters are taking fan requests for their Reading & Leeds 2019 set

9 August 2019, 11:03 | Updated: 9 August 2019, 12:49

Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters. Picture: Press

Dave Grohl and co have asked fans to suggest the songs they'd like to hear at the Learn To Fly rockers' upcoming headline set at the festival.

Foo Fighters have invited fans to suggest songs for their Reading & Leeds set.

The Learn To Fly rockers are set to headline the festival, which takes place on August Bank Holiday Weekend from 23-25 August, alongside with their fellow bill toppers The 1975, Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots.

Now, less than one month ahead of the festival, Dave Grohl and co have asked for fan requests, writing on Twitter: "So what songs do you wanna hear? #RandL19"

Fans have already given plenty of interesting suggestions, with some asking for Let It Die, another asking for their cover of Band On The Run and another asking for the whole of Reading 2012.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have previously been asking fans for their memories of seeing the band.

The Everlong outfit have prompted their loyal followers to contribute to a project, which seeks to gather photos, videos and stories about their encounters and experiences watching the outfit.

They write on their website in a post entitled Your Story, they write: "Tell us your FF story. We want to hear about YOU. Did you capture a great photo of your crew at a Foo show? Have a memory tied to a Foo Fighters album or song? Or maybe just want to send a message to the band?

"We want to meet YOU!! Share your Foo Fighters story and include any photos, videos or memorabilia featuring YOU!"

It's not clear what exactly they band are collecting the contributions for, but it's likely it's part of a huge retrospective prompted by the 25th anniversary of their debut album.

