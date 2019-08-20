Foo Fighters to showcase debut album at Reading and Leeds Festivals

Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performing in 2017. Picture: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Taylor Hawkins claims the band will play “a lot” of the 1995 self-titled LP this weekend.

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has revealed the band are likely to play "a lot" of tracks from their debut self-titled album at the Reading and Leeds festivals this weekend.

Speaking to Rock Sound, the drummer said: "I think we'll do a lot of the first record.”

The group will perform at Reading and Leeds over the 23 to 25 August Bank Holiday weekend, and recently asked fans what they want to hear them play at the festivals.

So what songs do you wanna hear? #RandL19 pic.twitter.com/NbT7fy3c7l — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 9, 2019

Classic tracks from the album include This Is A Call, Big Me, I’ll Stick Around and Alone + Easy Target.

Hawkins also revealed that he’d quite like to dip into 1999’s There Is Nothing Left To Lose: "I wouldn't mind playing Aurora, I love playing that.” he admitted, before adding: “I wouldn't mind playing anything off the first record. Before I was in the band.

"We generally like to play hit songs because we like people to sing along. There’s always the 10,000 people that want us to play the odd numbers - basically the songs that are fan favourites."

Hawkins continued: "The Reading and Leeds festivals are very important to [us]. I remember being in America watching MTV and seeing Foo Fighters playing Reading or Leeds - it was a big deal. England’s kind of where we cut our teeth as a stadium rock band.

The show comes a week after Foo Fighters played Glasgow Summer Sessions, plus Dave Grohl made a suprise appearance at Club NME in London on Friday 16 August, with friend of the band Rick Astley on drums. See the full story here.

Taylor also confirmed the group are "hoping" to release their tenth studio album in 2020.

The drummer revealed “From what I've heard from our fearless leader Dave Grohl, he has a lot of demos that he's worked on and I think we'll start, once this tour is over.

"I think not too soon after that we'll start the process of putting the songs together as a band."

"It's a long process, we do a lot of demoing and stuff, but I think that we'll have, I'm hoping, I think we'll have a new record by next year. We should."

Foo Fighters released their ninth studio album Concrete And Gold in 2017.