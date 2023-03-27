Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron responds to rumours he's joining Foo Fighters

Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron, the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. Picture: 1.Scott Dudelson/Getty Images 2. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images 3. John Medina/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Pearl Jam drummer has addressed the rumours that he's in the line-up to replace the late Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on 25th March 2022.

Matt Cameron has spoken out about whether he's set to join the Foo Fighters.

The Pearl Jam drummer has refuted rumours that he's joining the Learn To Fly rockers after reports suggested he'd replace the late Taylor Hawkins on the band's upcoming tour dates.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Saturday (25th March), he simply wrote: "FYI the internet rumours are false, I haven't joined the Foos."

The Sun reported that both the Pearl Jam sticksman and former Angels & Airwaves drummer Atom Willard have been rehearsing in preparation for the Foo Fighters' upcoming dates. The latter has yet to comment on speculation.

Meanwhile, this weekend marked the one year anniversary of the beloved Foo Fighters drummer's passing and fans and musicians paid tributes to the rocker, who sadly died on 25 March, aged 50.

Foo Fighters did not post on the anniversary of the rocker's passing, but did take to social media on what would have been his 51st birthday.

Sharing a photo of the musician on Instagram, the band wrote: "Miss you so much."

The band paid tribute to the rocker shortly after his passing with not one, but two concerts in London and Los Angeles respectively.

The gigs - called Foo Fighters and the Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert - saw performances from the likes of Liam Gallagher, Josh Homme, Nile Rodgers and Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, Alanis Morissette, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, P!nk, Miley Cyrus, Wolf Van Halen, Them Crooked Vultures, Def Leppard, Joan Jett and more.

Foos started off the new year by announcing their plans to continue on as a band.

Taking to Instagram, they shared a statement, which began: "As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us."

They continued: "Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together.

"A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music. Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were-and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward. We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again -and we will soon-he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."

The band have since gone on to announce headline dates at the likes of the likes of Boston Calling, Sonic Temple, The Town, Homecoming Festival, Fuji Rocks, plus Rock AM Ring and Rock IM Park 2023.

