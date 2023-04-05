Foo Fighters to play intimate show for 450 fans

Foo Fighters will open a new . Picture: Scott Legato/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Learn To Fly rockers are due to play one of their smallest shows ever as the opening act for The Atlantis in Washington D.C.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Foo Fighters are set to play one of their smallest shows in years.

Dave Grohl and co will be the opening act for reopening Washington D.C. venue, The Atlantis, on 30 May 2023 with tickets priced at just $44.

The venue website explains of their relaunch: "On Mya 30 1980, The original 9:30 club opened. Before that, the venue was callled... The Atalantis".

The 450 capacity venue will also play host to the likes of The Walkmen, Hot Chip, Pixies, Bastille, Billy Idol and more, celebrating 44 years with 44 artists, with tickets at $44 each.

See the gig poster now.

The string of gigs at Atlantis . Picture: https://theatlantis.com/

The website states that The Atlantis is using "Ticketmaster Request" to deter ticket touts and scalpers, in lottery-style artist pre-sales previously used by the likes of Pearl Jam and Jack White.

They write: "In an effort to deter scalping and to make sure tickets get into the hands of legitimate fans, The Atlantis is utilizing Ticketmaster Request powered by Ticketstoday for ticketing the inaugural run of shows. This is similar to the ticketing model recently used by Pearl Jam and Jack White for their lottery-style artist presales. Submitting a ticket request allows fans the opportunity to purchase tickets without competing in a first-come, first-served ticket on-sale."

Visit theatlantis.com for full details.

READ MORE: Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron responds to rumours he's joining Foo Fighters

The news comes shortly after the music world marked a year on from the passing of Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on 25th March 2023.

It's not yet confirmed who will play drums for the Foo Fighters' upcoming live dates, but Pearl Jam sticksman Matt Cameron has hit out at claims he was set to replace the late drummer.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, he simply wrote: "FYI the internet rumours are false, I haven't joined the Foos."

The Sun previously reported that both Cameron and the former Angels & Airwaves drummer Atom Willard have been rehearsing in preparation for the Foo Fighters' upcoming dates.

READ MORE: Foo Fighters pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins on what would have been his 51st birthday

READ MORE: Who is Foo Fighters' My Hero about?