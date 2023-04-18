Foo Fighters continue to tease fans with extended clip: "This is happening now"

By Jenny Mensah

Dave Grohl and co have shared an extended video clip with a cryptic message for their fans on social media, suggesting something is coming soon.

Foo Fighters have continued to tease fans on social media suggesting a new announcement is coming imminently.

Last week saw the band share a snippet of what appeared to be the first new music from the band since the death of Taylor Hawkins with a video, which bore the message: "Are you thinking what I'm thinking?"

Now, Dave Grohl and co have shared an extended version of the same video which posses the question same question, before adding: "Are you feeling what I'm feeling?"

The words "this is happening now" then briefly appear on the screen followed by the band's logo.

The riff-laden, drum-tastic snippet has fans to speculate that new single or album is set to come from the band.

Some have speculated that the teaser could be the band's way of introducing a new drummer ahead of their live dates, whereas some believed that Grohl had recorded himself on the drums for the band's new music.

New music LET'S GO!!! Everyone saying new drummer and for touring sure… But my money is on Dave going back to where it started and recording the drums himself on the new music/album.

The musical tease comes after Foo Fighters announced they would continue on as a band following the death of their beloved drummer.

Taking to Instagram on New Year's Day 2023, the Everlong rockers shared a statement, which began: "As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us."

They continued: "Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together.

"A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music. Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were-and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward. We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again -and we will soon-he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."

Foo Fighters - Times Like These at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

There has been some speculation as to who will replace Hawkins on their live dates, but so far no one has been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron has denied the rumours that he's in the line-up of drummers to take on the role.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Saturday 25th March, he simply wrote: "FYI the internet rumours are false, I haven't joined the Foos."

The Sun had previously reported that both the Pearl Jam sticksman and former Angels & Airwaves drummer Atom Willard have been rehearsing in preparation for the Foo Fighters' upcoming dates.

Elsewhere it has been suggested that the band could be joined by the son of legendary Queen drummer Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor or the veteran session drummers Omar Hakim and Josh Freese.

