WATCH: Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl invites crowd surfing wheelchair user on stage at Sziget Festival 2019

Watch the Learn To Fly rocker instruct the crowd to bring the male fan up on stage during their headline set at the Hungarian festival.

Foo Fighters played an epic gig at Sziget Festival last night (13 August 2019), and their frontman made it even more special for one fan in particular.

Dave Grohl and co were just about to end their set with their Everlong anthem, when he called for the audience and security staff to help bring a wheelchair user to the stage.

Speaking to the crowd, he said while pointing to the space in front of him: "Look at all these strong people, you can put him up here!"

When the unnamed male fan finally made it to the stage, he was embraced by the rocker, who whispered in his ear.

Watch our footage of the special moment above.

If that wasn't enough excitement for the end of the show, Grohl told a female fan he dubbed "bubble girl" to sit next to drummer Taylor Hawkins and blow bubbles throughout their final song.

Dave Grohl invites crowd surfing wheelchair user on stage at Sziget Festival 2019. Picture: Gina Wetzler/Redferns/Getty Images

See Foo Fighters' Sziget 2019 set:

1. All My Life

2. Learn to Fly

3. The Pretender

4. The Sky Is a Neighborhood

5. Times Like These

6. Rope

7. Drum Solo

8. Sunday Rain

9. My Hero

(Dave solo into full band)

10. These Days

11. Walk

12. Guitar Solo / Another One Bites the Dust / Keyboard Solo / Ziggy Stardust

13. Under Pressure (Queen cover) (Taylor Hawkins on vocals,… more )

14. Wheels (Slow Version)

15. Run

16. Monkey Wrench

17. Hey, Johnny Park! (First time in 2019)

18. Big Me (Slow Version)

19. Best of You

20. Dirty Water

21. This Is a Call

22. Everlong

It's of course not the first time Grohl has invited fans up on stage during one their shows.

Back in June a fan was left stunned after being called up to drum with the band during their Croatia gig.

Richard Greenbury, who spoke to Radio X about the "surreal experience," went to see the Learn To Fly rockers on their second night at Pula Arena, where decided to try and seize the opportunity to take over drumming duties from Taylor Hawkins.

Heading down to the show, which took place on Wednesday (19 June), the 22-year-old from Manchester was armed with a sign which read: "Taylor if you need a break, I can drum?" in the hopes he would be seen.

Much to his disbelief, the Brit was spotted in the crowd and proceeded to accompany Grohl and the band on their Wheels track.

Watch the moment here:

Richard - who came to Croatia especially to see the band - told Radio X: "I’ve joked about taking a sign to the concert so many times but never actually did it."

My friend Jadz convinced me as it was a smaller venue than we had seen them before, so we made one and held it up. Luckily he [Dave Grohl] saw it and called me up. Was such a surreal experience!"

Asked what was going through his mind when he was about to drum with one of his favourite bands, he replied: "I was just thinking, 'oh my god this is actually happening.' I had thought and practiced that moment so much at home, I only really play along to music when I practice so I had imagined playing live with them so many times.

"I was just thinking the whole time, 'do not fuck this up, there’s too many people to mess it up!' Only when I got off stage did it really hit me what had happened, was definitely an out of body experience. It was so bizarre."

