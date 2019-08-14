WATCH: Dave Grohl's daughter Violet sings with Foo Fighters at Sziget Festival 2019

The Foos frontman's eldest daughter joined the band to sing backing vocals on their Dirty Water track at the Budapest festival.

Dave Grohl was joined by his daughter Violet at Sziget 2019.

The Foo Fighters rocker invited his eldest up on stage during the band's headline set at the festival, and she proved she's a chip off the old block once again.

The 13-year-old, who he shares with wife Jordyn Blum, joined the band and their singers during a rendition of their Dirty Water track, which comes from their 2017 Concrete and Gold album.

Talking to the crowd, while proudly beaming at his daughter, the Learn To Fly rocker said: "Let me tell you something. Nothing makes me happier than playing music with my daughter."

He joked: "And I make her wear the Nirvana shirt. I was like 'you're wearing the Nirvana shirt tonight motherfucker. I was like 'put on the Nirvana shirt. That's what you will wear!'"

Dave Grohl's daughter Violet sings backing vocals with Foo Fighters at Sziget Festival 2019.

That wasn't the only highlight of their headline slot at the Hungarian festival, however, as the rocker invited a crowd-surfing wheelchair-using fan up on stage.

Speaking to the crowd, he said while pointing to the space in front of him: "Look at all these strong people, you can put him up here!"

When the unnamed male fan finally made it to the stage, he was embraced by the rocker, who whispered in his ear.

If that wasn't enough excitement for the end of the show, Grohl told a female fan he dubbed "bubble girl" to sit next to drummer Taylor Hawkins and blow bubbles throughout their final song.

1. All My Life

2. Learn to Fly

3. The Pretender

4. The Sky Is a Neighborhood

5. Times Like These

6. Rope

7. Drum Solo

8. Sunday Rain

9. My Hero

(Dave solo into full band)

10. These Days

11. Walk

12. Guitar Solo / Another One Bites the Dust / Keyboard Solo / Ziggy Stardust

13. Under Pressure (Queen cover) (Taylor Hawkins on vocals,… more )

14. Wheels (Slow Version)

15. Run

16. Monkey Wrench

17. Hey, Johnny Park! (First time in 2019)

18. Big Me (Slow Version)

19. Best of You

20. Dirty Water

21. This Is a Call

22. Everlong

It's the not the first time Grohl and his daughter Violet have performed together.

The pair have performed her cover of Adele's When We Were Young on several occasions, including when they performed at a charity gig for Stella's Socks in their neighbourhood.

Violet is also a big fan of Billie Eilish, and covered the LA singer-songwriter's idontwaanbeyouanymore track at the Autism Speaks: Into The Blue Gala last year .

