Foo Fighters at Glasgow Summer Sessions: Stage times at Bellahouston Park, support acts & setlist

Foo Fighters. Picture: Press

Dave Grohl and co are headlining Glasgow Summer Sessions this Saturday. Find out who's supporting them and when you can expect them on stage.

This weekend sees Glasgow Summer Sessions kick off, staving off music lovers' festival season comedown until 25 August.

The Scottish festival will see Foo Fighters take to the stage on Saturday 17 August, where they'll no doubt play a mammoth setlist, which includes their anthems Learn To Fly, The Pretender, All My Life, My Hero, Big Me, Monkey Wrench, Best Of You and Everlong.

Here's everything you need to know about their headline performance, including their stage times, set list, support acts and more.

READ MORE: Here's the weather forecast for Glasgow's Summer Sessions 2019

What time are Foo Fighters playing Glasgow Summer Sessions?

While gates open at 4pm on Saturday 17 August, Dave Grohl and the band aren't due on stage until 8:20pm.

The gig is scheduled to end at 11pm, for those wanting to plan their route home.

Who's supporting Foo Fighters at Summer Sessions?

The Walk rockers will be joined at the festival by Slaves, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, The Van T's and Hot Milk.

Get their set times below:

2:30pm - Gates open

3:35pm - Hot Milk

4.35pm - The Van T's

5.35pm - Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

6:45pm - Slaves

8:20pm - Foo Fighters

11pm - Curfew

What will Foo Fighters setlist be like?

While it's impossible to know exactly what songs the Foos will play and what order they will play them in, we can look to their headline set at Budapest's Sziget festival this week for clues.

See it here:

1. All My Life

2. Learn to Fly

3. The Pretender

4. The Sky Is a Neighborhood

5. Times Like These

6. Rope

7. Drum Solo

8. Sunday Rain

9. My Hero (Dave solo into full band)

10. These Days

11. Walk

12. Guitar Solo / Another One Bites the Dust / Keyboard Solo / Ziggy Stardust

13. Under Pressure (Queen cover) (Taylor Hawkins on vocals,… more )

14. Wheels (Slow Version)

15. Run

16. Monkey Wrench

17. Hey, Johnny Park! (First time in 2019)

18. Big Me (Slow Version)

19. Best of You

20. Dirty Water

21. This Is a Call

22. Everlong

Could there be special guests?

This week saw Grohl invite his eldest daughter up to the stage to sing backing vocals on their Dirty Water track, so it's possible the teen could join them again.

With The Cure playing the day before, playing Scotland for the first time in 27 years, could they also join the rockers?