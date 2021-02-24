Dave Grohl fan reveals epic story about meeting "idol" for TikTok trend

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl with TikTok fan story dylanislucky. Picture: 1. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy 2. TikTok/dylanislucky

By Jenny Mensah

A TikTok user has told the heartwarming tale of the time he met the Foo Fighters frontman and expressed how it changed his life.

A Dave Grohl fan has recalled the amazing time he met his "idol".

A TikTok trend has called for users to share their stories of positive celebrity encounters and a fan of the Foo Fighters rocker insists that he won the trend hands down.

Taking to the platform, dylanislucky began: "I win at this trend. This wasn't just a celebrity. This was my idol. When I was 15 I was eating in a crab shack in Delaware with my family when all of a sudden my eyes follow this one guy walking into the restaurant."

He continued: "And I was in such disbelief that it kind of took me a while to realise who it was, but when I did I was so overwhelmed that I just started crying and I buried my head in the table and I hear my mom say, 'Oh don't worry, he's just a really big fan, he's OK".

The fan went on to describe Grohl walking up to him, patting him on the back and asking him how he was before sitting down and talking with his family for 20 minutes.

However that's not where it ended, the fan explained that before Grohl went to go back to his group, he told him to make sure he said goodbye to him before he left. When they were ready to leave the restaurant, Grohl was swarmed by fans while holding his daughter outside, but he still made time for his biggest fan.

Dylan explained: "He then walks through them, comes up to me and says, 'It was nice to meet you Dylan. Keep playing that guitar'."

He concluded: "It was Dave Grohl. Changed my life".

Grohl may have changed a fair few fan's lives when meeting them, but that doesn't mean he's not been starstruck when meeting a legends himself.

In fact, the Learn To Fly rocker revealed that he was "absolutely blown away" when meeting Elton John.

Chris Moyles praised some of the amazing stories he's amassed and challenged the rocker to recount a tale from any famous name he mentioned.

When the Radio X DJ offered up the name Elton John, Grohl began: "One day when I was in London I was with my wife and this friend, another musician named Dave Koz, and we were in kind of a posh neighbourhood and I was pushing my daughter in, like, a stroller, a pram, right? And, we’re going down this street. There’s all these shops and stuff. Elton John steps out right in front of us... Steps out of, like, some sort of boutique and walks right in front of us into a car waiting for him."

Grohl continued: "My friend Dave Koz says, oh, my god, that’s Elton John. Oh, my god, that’s Elton John, and I’m, like, oh, my god, that’s Elton John, and he goes, Dave, go say hi. I’m like, I don’t know Elton John. I’m not gonna go tap on a window, the guy’s having, like, a nice day. I’m not gonna bother him, and so we stand there thinking, wow, that was Elton John. The car pulls away, stops about 30 metres up the road, door opens up, Elton John runs out of the car back to us and says, 'Hello Dave, I’m Elton John.'

"And, I was like, I was like, 'Oh. My. God'. I said, 'This is my wife, Jordan, this is my daughter, Violet'. She’s about one or two years old.

"He, like, kissed my daughter. He said hello to my friend Dave Koz. But the thing that I noticed that was amazing was that his emerald earrings - no maybe they were Sapphire - earrings matched his shoes. I was absolutely blown away!"

While Grohl is known for going above and beyond for his fans, his kindness doesn't just extend to non-celebrities.

When Axl Rose sustained a serious foot injury during Guns N' Roses classic reunion tour, it was the Foos frontman who lent his throne to the Paradise City rocker.

Taking to Twitter in 2016, the GNR frontman wrote: "HUGE THANK YOU to Dave Grohl for the use of his rock Throne! An amazing gesture!Words rn't enough!! Makes all the difference up there!".

HUGE THANK YOU to Dave Grohl for the use of his rock Throne! An amazing gesture!Words rn't enough!! Makes all the difference up there!🎙🎛🔥🎸🎯💥 — Axl Rose (@axlrose) April 10, 2016

Dave of course first used the customised throne himself, after suffering a huge fall and breaking his leg on stage in Sweden.

The accident meant the rocker had to undergo surgery and led the band to cancel various dates, which included a headline slot at Glastonbury Festival 2015.

Florence + The Machine were tasked with filling in for the legendary rockers and Florence Welch paid tribute to the band with a cover of Times Like These, which moved him to tears.

Explaining the moment when he saw the tribute, Grohl told Radio X: "I remember when I heard that Florence + The Machine were playing. I was really excited because I love them and I love her, and knowing that they were taking our place made me really happy."

He added: "And then I heard that they did a cover of our song, Times Like These, and I was in a wheelchair with my laptop listening to it, and it really got me choked up man. Tears started coming down my face. Not [because] I’d missed the show, but it was such a touching moment for me personally."

