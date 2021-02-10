Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl shares album tips for homeschooling

The Foo fighters frontman revealed he's useless at homeschooling but has recommended some albums for kids to listen to instead.

Dave Grohl has suggested some of the best albums to listen to while homeschooling.

The Foo Fighters frontman has spent a lot of time at home with his children, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but when quizzed how he's helping them with their studies, he revealed it's not his forte.

"My kids know who I am, OK? I’ve read my report cards to my kids before, so they’re not necessarily going to come to me for anything academic – they just don’t," he told BBC Breakfast. "I could be a cheerleader, I could make you a great breakfast and I could make you smile before you start your day, but you don’t necessarily want me in your history lessons, you don’t necessarily want me helping you with trigonometry."

Asked to offer some "musical inspiration" to any children by giving three albums they should listen to, the rocker replied: "Wow, well you’re going to want to get The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper’s [Lonely Hearts Club Band]," adding that the album: "still connects the way it did the day it came out".

Next up for Grohl's picks was AC/DC's Back In Black, which he called "rock and roll drumming 101".

Grohl's final suggestion may have been the most unexpected, as the Learn To Fly rocker opted to go for the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack, explaining: "I do like to dance, I mean come on".

Grohl might think of himself as useless when it comes to homeschooling, but that doesn't mean he's not been flexing his some of his literacy skills at home.

Speaking on The Chris Moyles Show about how he's been coping during the coronavirus pandemic, Grohl revealed: "It’s been strange not being on tour, but it’s been a welcome change in a lot of ways because we, you know, we had to, like, stop and think and adapt and just change what we do and then also, you know, I got to make a lot of lasagne and I got to write a lot.

"I’ve been writing, not music but words, and that’s something that I never had time to do, so it’s great."

When the Radio X DJ asked if he meant he's been writing a book, the Medicine At Midnight rocker replied: "Well, I suppose it could be a book someday."

"I’m creatively hyperactive," he explained. "I just started writing these stories and I found it just as rewarding as writing songs and performing, in a way."

The former Nirvana drummer continued: "I just had this list of, like, 50 ridiculous things that have happened to me over the last 52 years and just started writing. So, I’ve got, like, a lot".

Asked if it was kicked off by his Dave's True Stories Instagram and why he only ended up sharing six tales online, the rocker replied: "Well, here’s the thing. [...] I got really into it and then I started thinking maybe I should save these... and so I started saving them."

