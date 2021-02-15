Dave Grohl: "It is one of my life’s greatest heartbreaks that Kurt isn’t still here"

Dave Grohl says it's one of his greatest heartbreaks that Kurt Cobain isn't here to write songs. Picture: 1. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia 2. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty

The Foo Fighters rocker has talked about feeling lost before starting his band and why Kurt Cobain's death was such a loss to the world.

Dave Grohl has described Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain not being here still creating music as one of his biggest "heartbreaks".

The rocker has recently celebrated 25 years with Foo Fighters, but he's just as known for being the drummer of the famous grunge band.

Reflecting on his career, the Learn To Fly singer revealed how difficult it was to start again after losing his friend and bandmate to suicide in 1994, while also calling him the "greatest songwriter" of his generation.

He told Kerrang: "Of course, it was an incredibly challenging experience and ultimately one of the greatest heartbreaks of my life that Nirvana isn’t still here today making music. Whether it would be called Nirvana or something else.

"It is one of my life’s greatest heartbreaks that Kurt isn’t still here to write more amazing songs because it’s pretty clear that he was blessed with a gift. I think it’s safe to say that he was the greatest songwriter of our generation. I’m very proud to say that I got to be his drummer and play those songs every night."

Grohl recently revealed that he still dreams about being in Nirvana, but explained why he would never sing their songs.

"I wouldn't feel comfortable singing a song, he told Classic Rock. "I feel perfectly at home playing those songs on the drums. And I love playing them with Krist and Pat and another vocalist."

"I still have dreams that we're in Nirvana, that we're still a band," he added. "I still dream there's an empty arena waiting for us to play.

"But I don't sit down at home and run through Smells Like Teen Spirit by myself. It's just a reminder that the person who is responsible for those beautiful songs is no longer with us. It's bittersweet."

Meanwhile, Foos have just scored another UK number one album with their 10th studio album, Medicine At Midnight.

It follows their chart-topping releases of One By One (2002), Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace (2007), Wasting Light (2011) and Concrete & Gold (2017).

Watch Dave Grohl talk to Chris Moyles about their new number one album: