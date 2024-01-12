Dave Grohl loves Sophie Ellis-Bextor's Murder On The Dancefloor

The pop singer revealed that the Foo Fighters frontman and his family are big fans of the track.

By Jenny Mensah

Dave Grohl is a huge fan of Murder On The Dancefloor.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor's 2001 single has been experiencing a resurgence due to it's inclusion in a memorable scene in the movie Saltburn, bringing it to a whole new audience.

However, the British star revealed the song has long had fans in unlikely places, including none other than Foo Fighters rocker Dave Grohl.

Asked if she has any famous fans of the song, she told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Chris Stark and Sian Welby: "I've had that a bit over the years... sometimes people you're not expecting."

"Dave Grohl once told me his family adore the song," she revealed, joking: "I was like, 'Thank you for telling me and also share this publicly. Don't feel we have to keep this private'."

"I'm so lucky I get to do what I love anyway and I really had an amazing year last year," added the Take Me Home singer". I played Glastonbury Pyramid Stage, which I never thought I'd get to do, so this is just the cherry on top."

Sophie Ellis-Bextor - Murder On The Dancefloor (as featured in Saltburn)

Ellis-Bextor talked about how the song has brought her to a new audience, especially those in the States.

"That’s what’s been quite extraordinary. To them it’s a new song, and that’s bonkers,” she told NME. “It didn’t do anything there the first time around, and I’m fine with that. If I’ve learned anything along the way it’s that you’ve got to go where the momentum is."

On how the song came to feature on the film, she explained: "A little while back I was asked for approval for having ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ featured in a film,” she told NME. “I was told very little information apart from the key components, like: Emerald Fennell was the writer/director (and I was already familiar with her and thought she was great), that the film was called Saltburn and that the main character would dance to the whole of the song with nothing on!

"That was all I knew and it was plenty. I said, ‘Count me in for that! That sounds fun’."

It wouldn't be the first time Dave Grohl has professed his love for pop and disco, either, revealing himself to be an ABBA fan and even recording a Bee Gees covers mini-album with the Foos titled Hail Satin back in 2021.

Grohl previously shared his emotional response to hearing ABBAs comeback singles I Still Have Faith In You and Don’t Shut Me Down.

"Oh my god, I’m such a big ABBA fan," he told BBC News "When I saw that they were coming back and they had a record, I shot that link to 100 people I knew, then listened to the new song and wept like a baby. I cried like a baby. Oh man!”