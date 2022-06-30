ABBA's Benny Andersson responds to Dave Grohl wearing band hoodie with Learn To Fly cover

ABBA's Benny Andersson and Dave Grohl at Glastonbury 2022. Picture: 1. Instagram/ABBAVoyage 2. Instagram/ABBAVoyage 3. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty

The ABBA member took to the Swedish icon's Instagram to send love back to the Foo Fighters rocker with a Learn To Fly cover and a band tee off his own.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Jenny Mensah

ABBA's Benny Andersson has responded to Dave Grohl wearing their band hoodie at Glastonbury this weekend.

The Foo Fighters frontman appeared on stage during the legendary Beatle Sir Paul McCartney's headline set on Saturday (25th June) and he returned on the Pyramid Stage wearing a ABBA hoodie.

The band have since reacted to the notable moment, with Benny Andersson returning the favour on the band's social media.

Taking to the band's official Twitter for ABBA Voyage, the legendary Swedish singer, writer and composer performed a short but sweet rendition of Learn To Fly on the piano before turning to the camera to reveal himself wearing a Foo Fighters band t-shirt.

Watch the moment in full here:

READ MORE - Paul McCartney joined by Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen at Glastonbury 2022 headline set

Grohl's an unashamed ABBA fan and it's not the first time he's shown his appreciation for the band.

In fact, the Best Of You singer revealed he "wept like a baby" when he heard new material from original members Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

Speaking to BBC News in 2021, he said: "Oh my god, I’m such a big ABBA fan. When I saw that they were coming back and they had a record, I shot that link to 100 people I knew, then listened to the new song and wept like a baby. I cried like a baby. Oh man!”

“It almost sounded like time hadn’t passed. Plus it was such a beautiful, romantic, melancholy, bitter-sweet retrospective."

"Ugh, it’s amazing. ABBA can do no wrong.” he later gushed.

Grohl then expressed his interest in playing drums for the Eurovision-winning pop band, saying:

"Listen, I will get up and play drums at the opening of an envelope. Show me a drum set and I will sit down to it. So yes, I would play with ABBA.”

READ MORE - Glastonbury 2022 in pictures: the best moments from this year's festival