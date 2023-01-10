Foo Fighters announce first gig since Taylor Hawkins' death

Foo Fighters have announced their first gig of the year. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Dave Grohl and co's headline festival set will take place just over a year since the passing of their beloved drummer.

Foo Fighters' first gig since the passing of Taylor Hawkins has been announced.

The Learn To Fly rockers - made up of surviving members Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee - are set to headline Boston Calling festival on Friday 26th May 2023.

Their festival set marks their first official scheduled gig without the drummer, who tragically died on 25th March 2022.

Also appearing on the line-up at the event are the likes of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Lumineers, Alanis Morissette, Paramore and Queens of the Stone Age.

We will be headlining @bostoncalling Friday, May 26th. Presale tickets go on sale beginning Thursday, January 12th at 10am ET. Visit https://t.co/HGZqb73PPc for details.#BostonCalling pic.twitter.com/eeeH2PCIMC — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) January 10, 2023

The news comes after the band announced their decision to continue on as a band.

The Everlong rocker's statement on Instagram began: "As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us."

They continued: "Foo fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together.

"A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music. Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were-and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward. We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again -and we will soon-he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."

Foo Fighters played two tribute shows for the late drummer in London's Wembley Stadium and LA's Kia Forum respectively.

The London leg Foo Fighters and the Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert saw an opening performance from Liam Gallagher of Rock N' Roll Star and Live Forever.

The six-hour long gig also saw performances from the likes of Josh Homme, Nile Rodgers and Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen.

The LA gig was opened by Grohl's daughter Violet, who gave a moving tribute of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah. It also included performances from Queen, Alanis Morissette, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, P!nk, Miley Cyrus, Wolf Van Halen, Them Crooked Vultures, Def Leppard and Joan Jett.

