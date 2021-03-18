See Foals' rescheduled 2021 UK dates for 2022

Foals play War Child BRITs Week in 2020. Picture: Matthew Baker/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Yannis Philippakis and co have moved the majority of their 2021 dates to next year. Get more information and find out more about tickets.

Foals are just one of the many bands who were forced to postpone their tour dates due the coronavirus outbreak.

Yannis Philippakis and co were set to tour the UK in spring 2020, playing gigs across the UK, which included three consecutive dates at the London Olympia.

They've since had to postpone them until 2021, but now their dates have had to be moved or a third time with the majority of them rescheduled for 2022.

Foals' Welsh dates will stay the same, taking place in Cardiff and Swansea on 12 and 14 August respectively. The rest of the tour kicks off on March 20 2022 at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall and ends on July 8 2022 at Millennium Square in Leeds.

They have also added a fourth date to their London Olympia gigs due to building works.

"First off we hope everyone is doing OK – not long now until better times," the Oxford four-piece said in a statement.

"Unfortunately the Covid restrictions in place for the coming months will mean that we can’t go on tour this May as scheduled.

"HOWEVER, we are delighted to tell you that we’ve been able to re-schedule the tour to April/May 2022. This definitely feels like a case of third time lucky!

"Regarding the shows at London’s Olympia there’s an added complication. The venue has had its capacity reduced due to new building works on site and the only way we can make the shows work is for the planned three concerts to become four: Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Friday being the extra date.”

They continued: "We have worked with our promoter and all the ticket agents to ensure that as many of you as possible will receive tickets for the day that you hold currently. However, we will have to move some of you to the extra Friday night. Ticket agents are trying to do this as fairly as possible with those who bought first taking priority on dates. We will also open up waitlists for those wanting to swap tickets. You’ll be contacted by your ticket agent/point of purchase in the coming days with what you need to do.

"We are very sorry for the inconvenience this will cause to some of you, and thank you in advance for your patience and understanding here – it’s not something we had bargained for, and it’s totally beyond our control. We really hope we see every single one of you back in Olympia – it’s going to be an amazing Bank Holiday weekend playing all these shows.

"For those with tickets for the shows at Castlefield Bowl, Manchester and Millennium Square, Leeds, further information will follow in due course."

They concluded: "Once again, our most sincere thanks for all your continued love & support during this whole period. It means the world to us and we can't wait to get out playing shows again for you."

See Foals' full dates for 2021 and 2022 here:

AUGUST 2021

12 – Cardiff, Castle

14 – Swansea, Singleton Park

APRIL 2022

20 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

21 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

23 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

29 – London, Olympia

30 – London, Olympia

MAY 2022

1 – London, Olympia

2 – London, Olympia

5 – Blackpool, Empress Ballroom

6 – Blackpool, Empress Ballroom

8 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

JUNE 2022

29 – Manchester, Castlefield Bowl

JULY 2022

8 – Leeds, Millenium Square