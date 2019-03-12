Foals - Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1 track by track

12 March 2019, 15:39 | Updated: 12 March 2019, 15:56

Yannis Philippakis and Jimmy Smith take John Kennedy through the first part of their keenly-awaited new album - watch the whole discussion here.

Foals have already delivered one of THE best albums of 2019. And the only person to get the inside knowledge on the record is the Most Trusted Man In Music.

Radio X’s John Kennedy sat down with frontman Yannis Philippakis and guitarist Jimmy Smith to talk through Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1, which was released on 8 March.

Foals - Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1 album cover
Foals - Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1 album cover. Picture: Warner Music

The record is the Oxford band’s first album since 2015’s What Went Down and has already been attracting plenty of acclaim from critics and fans alike.

The album is the first without bassist Walter Gervers, who has been with Foals since the early days and left at the beginning of 2018.

Foals in 2019
Foals in 2019. Picture: Alex Knowles/Warner Music

John talks to the pair about the inspirations behind the new record, becoming a quartet and what people can expect from Part 2 of the album, which is due next year.

Foals Songs

Foals Latest

See more Foals Latest

Foals: Tracks That Changed Our Lives

Foals: Tracks That Changed Our Lives

Foals 2019

Foals announce tiny UK shows for March

Elbow, 2018

Elbow, Two Door Cinema Club and Foals for Y Not Festival 2019
Foals, 2019

Foals to play huge homecoming show at Truck Festival 2019

Some potatoes, yesterday

Truck Festival uses potatoes to hint at 2019 headliners