Foals confirm new album and 2019 tour details

Foals 2019. Picture: Alex Knowles/Press

Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1 will be accompanied by a full UK tour this summer.

Foals have revealed full details of their forthcoming pair of albums. Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost will be released in two instalments: Part 1 is to be issued on 8 March, while the second edition will follow in the autumn.

Listen to the lead track Exits here:

“They’re two halves of the same locket,” frontman Yannis Philippakis has revealed. “They can be listened to and appreciated individually, but fundamentally, they are companion pieces.”

Foals have also announced details of a UK tour in June 2019, which includes dates at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse and London’s Alexandra Palace.

“Lyrically, there are resonances with what's going on in the world at the moment,” says Yannis. “I just feel like, what’s the utility of being a musician these days, if you can’t engage with at least some of this stuff? These songs are white flags, or they’re SOSes, or they’re cries for help… each in a different way.”

Foals - Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1 cover. Picture: Press

Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1 track-listing:

Moonlight

Exits

White Onions

In Degrees

Syrups

On The Luna

Cafe D'Athens

Surf Pt.1

Sunday

I'm Done With The World (And It’s Done With Me)

Fans who pre-order Part 1 will also gain access to a pre-order for the band’s upcoming UK tour.

Foals UK 2019 tour dates

11 June - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

14 June - Tunbridge Wells, Bedgebury Pinetum

15 June - Birmingham, Digbeth Arena

18 June - Glasgow, SWG3 Yard

20 June - Thetford, Thetford Forest

21 June - London, Alexandra Palace

26 June - Bournemouth, International Centre

Tickets for the UK dates go onsale at 9am on Friday 1 February 2019