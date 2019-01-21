Foals confirm new album and 2019 tour details
21 January 2019, 19:52 | Updated: 21 January 2019, 20:02
Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1 will be accompanied by a full UK tour this summer.
Foals have revealed full details of their forthcoming pair of albums. Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost will be released in two instalments: Part 1 is to be issued on 8 March, while the second edition will follow in the autumn.
Listen to the lead track Exits here:
“They’re two halves of the same locket,” frontman Yannis Philippakis has revealed. “They can be listened to and appreciated individually, but fundamentally, they are companion pieces.”
Foals have also announced details of a UK tour in June 2019, which includes dates at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse and London’s Alexandra Palace.
“Lyrically, there are resonances with what's going on in the world at the moment,” says Yannis. “I just feel like, what’s the utility of being a musician these days, if you can’t engage with at least some of this stuff? These songs are white flags, or they’re SOSes, or they’re cries for help… each in a different way.”
Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1 track-listing:
Moonlight
Exits
White Onions
In Degrees
Syrups
On The Luna
Cafe D'Athens
Surf Pt.1
Sunday
I'm Done With The World (And It’s Done With Me)
Fans who pre-order Part 1 will also gain access to a pre-order for the band’s upcoming UK tour.
Foals UK 2019 tour dates
11 June - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
14 June - Tunbridge Wells, Bedgebury Pinetum
15 June - Birmingham, Digbeth Arena
18 June - Glasgow, SWG3 Yard
20 June - Thetford, Thetford Forest
21 June - London, Alexandra Palace
26 June - Bournemouth, International Centre
Tickets for the UK dates go onsale at 9am on Friday 1 February 2019