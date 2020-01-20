Foals announce War Child Brits Week show

Foals 2019. Picture: Sam Neil/Press

Yannis and co will play a special headline set at the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire in February.

Foals will be headlining a one-off show at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Monday 17 February as part of the BRITs Week Together with O2 for War Child gigs.

The band - who released two albums in 2019, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Parts 1 and 2 - will join Bastille, Catfish and The Bottlemen, Bombay Bicycle Club, YUNGBLUD, Sigrid, Tom Walker, Louis Tomlinson, Jack Savoretti, Gang of Youths, Tom Grennan, Nothing But Thieves and Declan McKenna in playing exclusive shows for the charity, which raises money for children whose lives have been torn apart by war.

Speaking about the show, frontman Yannis Phillipakis said: “It’s an honour to be playing a show in support of War Child and their vital work with children affected by war.

"One in six children around the world live in a conflict zone and we’re proud to be able to use our platform to bring attention to this cause. It’s going to be a special night.”

LONDON! Pleased to announce a special headline show in support of @warchilduk at Shepherd’s Bush Empire on 17 Feb as part of #BRITsWeek. All proceeds go to supporting War Child’s work protecting children affected by conflict.



Tix available Friday at 9a https://t.co/2CNPga0WAq pic.twitter.com/O2uvRa7SzG — FOALS (@foals) January 20, 2020

Foals are joined for the week of gigs by Bastille, playing their acclaimed Reorchestrated show with a six strong choir and nineteen piece orchestra at The London Palladium, while BRIT-winning live sensation Catfish and The Bottlemen play the first ever show at West London’s newest venue Exhibition London.

Tickets for the Foals show will be available to buy exclusively to O2 customers via Priority Tickets from 9am on Wednesday 22 January, with general tickets available from Friday 24 January at 9am via www.britsweekwarchild.co.uk.

See the 2020 line-up for BRITs Week with War Child Together with O2 for War Child:

Saturday 8 Feb - Catfish and The Bottlemen - Exhibition London

Monday 10 Feb - YUNGBLUD - Camden Assembly

Tuesday 11 Feb - Jack Savoretti - Omeara

Wednesday 12 Feb - Declan McKenna - Islington Assembly Hall

Thursday 13 Feb - Louis Tomlinson - Scala

Friday 14 Feb - Tom Walker - Omeara

Sunday 16 Feb - Sigrid - Omeara

Sunday 16 Feb Bombay Bicycle Club - Bush Hall

Monday 17 Feb - Gang of Youths - Omeara

Wednesday 19 Feb - Tom Grennan - Bush Hall

Friday 21 Feb - Nothing But Thieves - The Dome

Saturday 22 Feb - Bastille Reorchestrated - The London Palladium