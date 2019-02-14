Foals announce tiny UK shows for March

Foals 2019. Picture: Press

The band also unveil another new track from Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1 - listen here.

Three newly-announced dates see Foals make a return to club-sized venues ahead of a summer of huge shows, which include headline sets at Truck, Y Not and Boardmasters festivals.

Foals March 2019 UK club shows

4 March – Manchester, Gorilla

5 March – Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms

7 March – London, EartH

Foals fans who pre-order Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1 from www.foals.co.uk will gain access to an exclusive ticket pre-sale.

The announcement comes as the band drop another preview of their forthcoming album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1. Titled On The Luna, the new song features Yannis Philippakis declare, “We had it all but we didn’t stop to think about it”.

Listen to On The Luna here.

Foals summer UK tour dates

11 June – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

12 June – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse (ADDED DATE)

14 June – Tunbridge Wells, Bedgebury Pinetum

15 June – Birmingham, Digbeth Arena

16 June – Birmingham, Digbeth Arena (ADDED DATE)

18 June – Glasgow, SWG3 Yard

20 June – Thetford, Thetford Forest

21 June – London, Alexandra Palace

22 June – London, Alexandra Palace (ADDED DATE)

26 June – Bournemouth, International Centre

