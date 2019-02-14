Foals announce tiny UK shows for March
14 February 2019, 20:15 | Updated: 14 February 2019, 20:21
The band also unveil another new track from Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1 - listen here.
Three newly-announced dates see Foals make a return to club-sized venues ahead of a summer of huge shows, which include headline sets at Truck, Y Not and Boardmasters festivals.
Foals March 2019 UK club shows
4 March – Manchester, Gorilla
5 March – Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms
7 March – London, EartH
Foals fans who pre-order Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1 from www.foals.co.uk will gain access to an exclusive ticket pre-sale.
The announcement comes as the band drop another preview of their forthcoming album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1. Titled On The Luna, the new song features Yannis Philippakis declare, “We had it all but we didn’t stop to think about it”.
Listen to On The Luna here.
Foals summer UK tour dates
11 June – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
12 June – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse (ADDED DATE)
14 June – Tunbridge Wells, Bedgebury Pinetum
15 June – Birmingham, Digbeth Arena
16 June – Birmingham, Digbeth Arena (ADDED DATE)
18 June – Glasgow, SWG3 Yard
20 June – Thetford, Thetford Forest
21 June – London, Alexandra Palace
22 June – London, Alexandra Palace (ADDED DATE)
26 June – Bournemouth, International Centre