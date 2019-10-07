Foals 2020 UK headline tour: dates, tickets, support, setlist and more

Yannis Philippakis and co have teased live dates for spring next year. Find out where they are headed and how to buy tickets.

Foals kicked off the month of October with a bang, by teasing a headline UK tour next year.

The dates, which will no doubt support their Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 2 album, which follows the Mercury-nominated Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1.

The Exits band - who consist of frontman Yannis Philippakis, drummer and percussionist Jack Bevan, rhythm guitarist Jimmy Smith and keyboardist Edwin Congreave - have kept very tight-lipped about the dates so far, only giving the names of five cities.

Find out everything we know about their live dates so far...

Yannis Philippakis of Foals plays Splendour in the Grass. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Where will Foals visit on their 2020 UK tour?

So far we know the band will visit Birmingham, Blackpool, Cardiff, Edinburgh and London.

When will tickets go on sale?

Ticket sale dates have yet to be confirmed, but fans can gain early access by pre-ordering their Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 2 album.

Pre-order Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 2 now from the Official Store for early access to 2020 UK headline tour tickets: https://t.co/VGszWv4e8V



New album out 18 October 🌻🏴‍☠️🌻🏴‍☠️🌻🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/jT9I03aDop — FOALS (@foals) October 3, 2019

Who will support them?

It is yet to be confirmed who will be the outfit's special guests, but the band's live dates this year saw them supported by YAK.

What will the setlist be like?

Foals' set will likely be peppered with tracks from throughout their career- with the inclusion of Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 2 singles The Runner and Black Bull.

See the setlist from their show at London's Alexandra Palace on 22 June 2019:

1. On the Luna

2. Mountain at My Gates

3. Snake Oil

4. Olympic Airways

5. My Number

6. Black Gold

7. Sunday

8. Syrups

9. Providence

10. Spanish Sahara

11. Red Socks Pugie

12. Exits

13. In Degrees

14. White Onions

15. Inhaler

Encore:

16. Black Bull

17. What Went Down

18. Two Steps, Twice