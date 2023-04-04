Florence Welch teases new music as a mermaid in the bath

Florence Welch has teased new music. Picture: 1. Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty 2. Instagram/florence

By Jenny Mensah

A clip shared on Instagram sees the Florence + The Machine singer singing while appearing as the mythical creature.

Florence Welch has teased new music that could potentially feature on The Little Mermaid soundtrack.

The Florence + The Machine singer took to Instagram this week to share a video of herself in the bath singing, while appearing as the fish-tailed mythical creature.

She simply captioned the video with a mermaid emoji.

It's not clear if Welch will contribute to the soundtrack, which is set to feature performances from the cast, led by Halle Bailey in the titular role.

However, the artist has shared her love for the adaptation before, performing Part Of Your World from the original Disney film in this throwback clip.

If the clip has anything to do with the live-action remake of the Disney film, it wouldn't be the first time Welch has shared a soundtrack announcement of late. The singer also revealed her cover of No Doubt's Just A Girl for Yellowjackets season 2.

Last month saw the singer-songwriter take to social media to share an image of herself rifling through a rail of her usual ephemeral garb, before she uncovers a blue and yellow letterman jacket with the Yellowjackets logo on the back.

Welch then puts on the letterman jacket and turns to the camera beaming as a haunting version of the 1995 single

The video was shared alongside the caption: "So happy I got picked for the team this year" and in the comments the official Yellowjackets Instagram account replied: "We make one hell of a team."

2023 has seen Florence + The Machine complete the UK leg of their Dance Fever Tour after the singer was forced to postpone dates after breaking her foot.

Taking to Instagram to announce the bad news after their gig at The O2 London 18th November, the King singer wrote: "I’m so sorry to say that after an X ray it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night.

"It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but I’m in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And have been told not to perform to avoid further damage."

The band are playing festival dates across the globe, which will see them play everything from the likes of Music Is The Answer Festival in Brazil to Rock en Seine in Paris this summer, with UK and Irish dates at Dublin's Malahide Castle and Newquay's sun, sea and surf festival Boardmasters 2023.

