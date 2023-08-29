Florence Welch reveals emergency surgery saved her life as she pledges to play two remaining dates on Dance Fever tour

Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine at Sziget Festival 2023. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty

The Florence + The Machine singer has said the band will close out their tour in Lisbon and Malaga after having to cancel shows this month.

Florence Welch has addressed the cancellation of the recent Florence + Machine shows and revealed she "had to have emergency surgery".

The King outfit were due to play Zurich's Open Air Festival and Rock En Seine in Paris on 25th and 26th of August respectively, when they band had to cancel at the last minute "on medical advice".

Now, Welch has addressed her fans on her personal Instagram account, revealing their absence was caused by life-saving surgery, but she would be back to finish the tour at In Lisbon, Portugal and Malaga, Spain next month.

"I'm so sorry that I had to cancel the last couple of shows," she began her heartfelt post.

"My feet are fine, I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don't really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life."

She continued: "And I will be back to close out the Dance Fever tour in Lisbon and Malaga. (Maybe not jumping so much but you can do that for me).

"Suffice to say I wish the songs were less accurate in their predictions. But creativity is a way of coping, mythology is a way of making sense. And the dark fairytale of Dance Fever, with all its strange prophecies, will provide me with much needed strength and catharsis right now."

This month Welch celebrate her career so far with a Florence + The Machine anthology entitled Under Heaven Over Hell, which includes a collection of 39 songs from their five albums so far, including Dog Days Are Over, Hunger, Spectrum, Ship To Wreck and King.

