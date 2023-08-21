Florence + The Machine cancel upcoming festival dates "on medical advice"

Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine at Sziget Festival 2023. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Florence Welch and co will no longer be performing at Zurich Open Air Festival and Rock en Seine this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Florence + The Machine have cancelled their upcoming festival dates.

Taking to their official Instagram, the band (fronted by Florence Welch) shared a story which read: "Sadly on medical advice, Florence + The Machine will not be able to perform this weekend at Zurich Open Air Festival on 25 Aug and Rock En Seine on 256 Aug."

They added: "We appreciate your understanding and patience".

See their post below:

Florence + The Machine cancel festival 2023. Picture: Instagram/Florence + The Machine

The news comes after Florence Welch and co completed headline festival sets at the likes of Boardmasters, Summer Well Festival, Sziget Festival and Belsonic as where as their own headline dates at the likes of Dublin's Malahide Castle and Cork's Musgrave Park as part of their Dance Fever Tour.

Florence + The Machine - Dance Fever Track By Track

It's not the first time the band has been marred by medical issues after singer Florence Welch sustained a foot injury last year and was forced to cancel the remainder of their UK dates.

Welch said at the time: "I’m so sorry to say that after an X ray it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night.

"It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but I’m in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And have been told not to perform to avoid further damage."

"Please hang on to your tickets," added the King singer. "We are working our hardest to reschedule these dates for next year and we will let you know as soon as possible.

"I’m heartbroken as the Dance Fever tour has been my favourite show we have ever put on.

"The communion with you. Your beautiful faces shining.

"I love you so much, and I’m so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching. I can’t wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms. X x

They went on to make good on their live dates in early 2023, playing the likes of The O2, London.