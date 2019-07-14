Florence + The Machine play Kiss With A Fist live for the first time in 4 years at BST Hyde Park

Florence Welch and co celebrated "the matriarchy" and hailed the festival for booking 70% women as they played their first ever single at Hyde Park.

Florence + The Machine played a stunning headline set on day five of Barclaycard's British Summertime, where they played their debut single for the first time in over four years.

Florence Welch and co pleased fans with a rendition of their classic Kiss With A Fist track - which they last played live in 2015 - no doubt as a nod to the 10th anniversary of their Lungs album.

Watch a clip of the moment above.

Florence + The Machine's Florence Welch headlines day five of Barclaycard's British Summer Time Hyde Park. Picture: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Bringing new visuals to their 2018 High As Hope tour for the occasion, Florence + The Machine kicked things off with June, before launching into a thunderous version of their Hunger single.

Leaping around the Great Oak Stage, Florence treated fans to a series of much-loved classic tracks including Ship to Wreck and If Only For A Night.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter praised British Summer Time for their 70% female line-up and took time to thank all the women who went into making their live shows what they are - declaring to the crowds: "Welcome to the matriarchy, it's fun! This festival was brought together by women."

After singing her Patti Smith tribute, Patricia, the band launched into their Dog Days single, whipping the crowd into a phone-less frenzy after Florence told the crowd to ditch their devices in favour of living in the moment.

Watch Dog Days below:

Another stand out moment of the night came courtesy of the Game of Thrones track, Jenny of Oldstones, which Florence dedicated to Arya Stark - who was played by fellow Brit Maisie Williams in the hit HBO drama.

Florence also briefly paid homage The National, who went on before them, as well as treating fans to her anthemic cover of Candi Staton's You Got The Love.

After a powerful version of her Delilah and What Kind of Man singles, which was followed by her debut, Florence teased fans with an encore before returning to the stage and completing her set with No Choir, Big God and Shake It Out.

Watch her emotional performance of the Ceremonials single here:

See the setlist for Florence + The Machine at British Summer Time Hyde Park on 13 June 2019:

1. June

2. Hunger

3. Ship to Wreck

4. Only If for a Night

5. Queen of Peace

6. Patricia (Dedicated to Patti Smith)

7. Dog Days Are Over

8. Jenny of Oldstones (Dedicated to Arya Stark)

9. 100 Years

10. Moderation

11. You Got the Love (Candi Staton cover)

12. The End of Love

13. Cosmic Love

14. Delilah

15. What Kind of Man

16. Kiss With a Fist (first live performance since 2015)

Encore:

17. No Choir

18. Big God

19. Shake It Out