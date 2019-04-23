VIDEO: Hear Florence + The Machine perform Game of Thrones song Jenny of Oldstones

23 April 2019, 12:20 | Updated: 23 April 2019, 12:26

Hear Florence Welch sing Jenny of Oldstones, which featured in the second episode of the final season of the HBO fantasy drama.

Florence + The Machine have debuted their version of a new Game Of Thrones track.

Jenny of Oldstones featured in the second episode of season eight, when it was sung by the character Podrick Payne.

However, the episode's end credits saw the song - which was written by Ramin Djawadi, Dan Weiss, David Benioff and George R.R. Martin - given the Florence Welch treatment.

Listen to the full version of the song from Florence + The Machine above.

Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine sings on Game of Thrones song Jenny of Oldstone
Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine sings on Game of Thrones song Jenny of Oldstone. Picture: Pacific Press/SIPA USA/PA Images

Speaking of the track, Florence Welch said: "When I first heard the song it sounded like a Celtic lullaby to me".

She added: "Celtic music has always been in my blood, so I felt like I could do something with it. The magic and ritual in ‘Game of Thrones,’ not to mention the costumes, have always appealed to me. I am honoured to be a part of the final season.”

Meanwhile, Florence will bring her High As Hope album to British Summer Time Hyde Park this year.

The South London Forever singer will play the London festival on Saturday 13 July, with support from The National, Lykke Li and more.

VIDEOS: Are these the best onstage duets, collabs & appearances?

READ MORE: Florence Welch reveals the first time she saw Adele perform live

Watch Sophie Turner react to the sex scene in Game Of Thrones:

Florence And The Machine Songs

Florence And The Machine Latest

See more Florence And The Machine Latest

Florence Welch, Alex Turner, Brandon Flowers and Karen O

Are these the best live acts of the 2000s?

Features

The Smiths debut album cover artwork

The best Debut Albums of all time

Lists

Best British Debut Albums

The best British debut albums of the 2000s

Lists

Radio X Top 100 Indie Love Songs

The 100 Best Indie Love Songs

Lists

Florence + The Machine's Florence Welch

Florence + The Machine reveal Moderation single & Haunted House track