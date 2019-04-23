VIDEO: Hear Florence + The Machine perform Game of Thrones song Jenny of Oldstones

Hear Florence Welch sing Jenny of Oldstones, which featured in the second episode of the final season of the HBO fantasy drama.

Florence + The Machine have debuted their version of a new Game Of Thrones track.

Jenny of Oldstones featured in the second episode of season eight, when it was sung by the character Podrick Payne.

However, the episode's end credits saw the song - which was written by Ramin Djawadi, Dan Weiss, David Benioff and George R.R. Martin - given the Florence Welch treatment.

Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine sings on Game of Thrones song Jenny of Oldstone. Picture: Pacific Press/SIPA USA/PA Images

Speaking of the track, Florence Welch said: "When I first heard the song it sounded like a Celtic lullaby to me".

She added: "Celtic music has always been in my blood, so I felt like I could do something with it. The magic and ritual in ‘Game of Thrones,’ not to mention the costumes, have always appealed to me. I am honoured to be a part of the final season.”

Meanwhile, Florence will bring her High As Hope album to British Summer Time Hyde Park this year.

The South London Forever singer will play the London festival on Saturday 13 July, with support from The National, Lykke Li and more.

