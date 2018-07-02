VIDEOS: The Best Onstage Duets, Collabs & Appearances

Dave Grohl, Liam Gallagher, Mick Jagger & Florence Welch. Picture: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for iHeartRadio, Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images, BORIS HORVAT/AFP/Getty Images, Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Spotify

We celebrate Miles Kane's surprise performance with Arctic Monkeys by looking back at some of the best onstage collabs and surprises of the last year.

Special guests, surprise appearances, onstage duets and collabs. Whatever you refer to them as, a band being joined by a fellow artist on stage is just one of many things that can make a live show so special.

Radio X look back on some of the best we've seen in the last year, from Florence Welch and The Rolling Stones to Foo Fighters and Guns N' Roses.