Florence + The Machine's British Summer Time Hyde Park gig: date, support, tickets & more

Florence Welch will be the second headliner for Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park in July 2019, supported by The National.

Florence + The Machine are to headline Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park this year.

Florence Welch, who released her Mercury-nominated High As Hope album in 2018, will play the London Festival on Saturday 13 July 2019, joined by support The National.

Alongside the Ohio indie institution, the Hunger singer will be joined by Swedish electro pop star Lykke Li; Texan band Khruangbin; and Sunderland’s own Mercury Prize nominee Nadine Shah.

This week, further acts have been an announced for the show, including Cherry Glazerr, Self Esteem, Roses Gabor, Connie Constance, Mathilda Homer and CC Honeymoon.

Over the years, the event has seen The Rolling Stones return to Hyde Park, Carole King play her classic album Tapestry in full for the first time ever, comebacks for The Strokes and The Libertines, and many more.

2018 saw Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park play host to The Cure, Roger Waters, Bruno Mars, Michael Buble, Eric Clapton and Paul Simon’s last ever UK concert.

Already announced for the 2019 run of BST Hyde Park shows is Robbie Williams, Celine Dion, and Stevie Wonder with Lionel Ritchie.

