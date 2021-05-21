Hear Florence + The Machine's Call me Cruella soundtrack from the upcoming Disney film

21 May 2021, 12:38 | Updated: 21 May 2021, 12:54

Florence Welch and Emma Stone as Cruella
Florence Welch and Emma Stone as Cruella. Picture: 1. Brad Barket/Getty Images for The New Yorker/Getty 2. YouTube/Disney

By Jenny Mensah

Florence Welch's latest song, which is the soundtrack for Disney's upcoming Cruella film.

Florence + The Machine has released the official video for the Cruella soundtrack.

The Disney prequel, starring Emma Stone, will tell the origin story of the famous villain, who's known for penchant for Dalmatian fur.

Watch the official lyric video below for the track, which is out now along with the rest of the soundtrack.

Welch previously announced that she'd be taking on the soundtrack, writing the lyrics: "I tried to be sweet, I tried to be kind, but I feel much better now that I’m out of my mind".

The singer-songwriter added: "Thank you to @disneycruella and @nicholasbritell for giving me the chance to fulfil my childhood dream of writing for an iconic Disney character.♥️

"‘Call me Cruella’ and the whole soundtrack out 21st of May x".

Watch the latest Cruella trailer here:

Find out more about the film below:

Emma Stone in Disney's Cruella
Emma Stone in Disney's Cruella. Picture: YouTube/Disney

What is the soundtrack for Disney's Cruella and when is it released?

Florence + The Machine's Call Me Cruella will be the official soundtrack for the film. The entire soundtrack is released alongside the single on 21 May.

When is Disney's Cruella set for release?

Cruella is set for release on 28 May 2021.

Who joins Emma Stone in the cast of Cruella?

Emma Thompson stars as Baroness von Hellmann, a fashion legend who takes Estelle under her wing. The film also features performances from Mark Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Joel Fry, Kirtbt Howell-Baptiste, Jamie Demetriou, Gianna Calchetti, Michelle Greenidge, John McCrea and more.

