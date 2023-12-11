Editors announce 2024 UK tour dates

11 December 2023, 15:04

Editors press image
Editors will embark on UK dates next year. Picture: Rahi Rezvani

By Jenny Mensah

Tom Smith and co will celebrate their acclaimed EBM album with shows next year. Find out how to buy tickets.

Editors have announced live dates for February and March next year.

The outfit will play tracks from across their discography including their acclaimed seventh studio album, EBM, on a string of six dates, which will see them visit Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool, Bath, Birmingham and Southampton.

Tickets go on general sale from editors-official.com/tour on Thursday 14th December from 10am.

See Editors' 2024 UK dates:

  • Mon 26th February 2024: Newcastle NX
  • Tues 27th February: Leeds O2 Academy
  • Wed 28th February: Liverpool O2 Academy March
  • Fri 1st March: Bath Forum
  • Sat 2nd March: Birmingham 02 Academy
  • Sun 3rd March: Southampton O2 Guildhall

How to buy Editors tickets:

The new dates follow Editors' European tour earlier this year, which included 7 shows in the UK and Ireland, including London’s iconic Troxy.

EBM is out now via Play It Again Sam on Digital / 2LP / CD / Cassette. Listen here.

The nine-track album is their first to feature latest band member Benjamin John Power, aka Ivor Novello winning producer and composer Blanck Mass.

The album title is an acronym of Editors and Blanck Mass but also a knowing reference to Electronic Body Music, the sound that originated in the 1980s and which has hugely influenced Editors’ new material.

Tom Smith of Editors: Best Ofs

Over their 17 year career, all six of Editors’ studio albums have made the Top 10 of the UK Album Charts - two of which scored numbers ones; An End Has A Start (2007) and In This Light and on This Evening (2009).

Editors' 2005 debut The Back Room, which reached number two, was also shortlisted for the prestigious Mercury Prize.

2020 saw the band play their biggest UK headline show to date at OVO Arena, Wembley and their success at home has been matched by their appeal across the channel, with the band regularly selling out tours and headlining festivals throughout Europe and beyond.

