Editors’ Tom Smith Reveals His Favourite Album & Venue

The frontman names the LP that got him into writing and recording music in the first place…

5018 has seen Editors release their sixth album, Violence. Characteristically dark and epic, the record has spawned the singles Magazine and Hallelujah (So Low).

Radio X invited frontman Tom Smith to come into the studio, sit down in a comfy chair and have a think about some of his favourite things.

So what is Tom Smith’s favourite album?

He told us: “It’s recently been the 26th anniversary of Automatic For The People by R.E.M.

“That record is one of the reasons why I’m sat here now. For songwriting, the atmosphere, the sort of hazy, southern thing that R.E.M. have, it’s just beautiful."

We also asked Tom which - if push came to shove - was his favourite UK gig venue.

It’s still Brixton Academy,” he replied. “It’s that perfect combination of that weight of people and the smell of the crowd, ha ha!

“When you get over a certain size, you can just smell humanity! And when it’s a certain number of people, it’s not necessarily a good or a bad smell. If you’ve got a few people, it can be a bad smell.”

So now you know! Editors play Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park this weekend as guests of The Cure - let’s hope the crowd smell nice.