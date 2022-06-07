Editors announce new album EBM and UK tour dates

7 June 2022, 13:07 | Updated: 7 June 2022, 13:11

Editors in 2022
Editors in 2022. Picture: Rahi Rezvani/Play It Again Sam

Tom Smith and co will release their seventh studio album in September

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Editors are to release their seventh studio album later this year.

Titled EBM, the album will be issued on the Play It Again Sam label on 23rd September 2022. A new track, Karma Climb, was released today (6 June) to preview the LP.

Frontman Tom Smith explains that the new track is "about hedonistic escapism, not only from the world generally, but also from what people think of you.”

It follows the recent release of another new track, Heart Attack, which features the new six-piece Editors, as the band recently added Benjamin John Power aka Blanck Mass to their line-up.

Power, who has been working with Editors since 2018's Violence, says of the new album: “There is a strong physicality to this record. EBM started its life with the intention of connecting with people and filling a very physical space.

"There is also however an emotional physicality running throughout; An urgency and a sense of panic. An unease. Even in its more tender moments, there is a yearning for connection.”

EBM is available to pre-order now via www.editors-official.com.

Editors have also announced UK and Ireland tour dates for early 023. Tickets for the shows will go on sale at 10am on Friday 10th June also via www.editors-official.com.

Editors UK and Ireland Tour Dates 2023

  • 25th January Rock City, Nottingham
  • 27th January Manchester Academy
  • 29th January Barrowland, Glasgow
  • 30th January National Stadium, Dublin
  • 1st February Troxy, London
  • 2nd February The Marble Factory, Bristol

