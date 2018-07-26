These Are The Best Tracks That Give The Album Its Title

26 July 2018, 16:17

Album Titles. Picture: Press

You know when they say the title of the movie in the movie? It’s like that, but with albums.

Here’s Peter Griffin from Family Guy to explain this X-List.

  1. The Streets - Has It Come To This?

    “Original pirate material / You’re listening to The Streets / Lock down your aerial / Make yourself at home.”

    The Streets - Original Pirate Material, 2002
    The Streets - Original Pirate Material, 2002. Picture: Press

  2. Pink Floyd - Brain Damage

    “And if the band you're in starts playing different tunes / I'll see you on the dark side of the moon.”

    Pink Floyd - Dark Side Of The Moon, 1973
    Pink Floyd - Dark Side Of The Moon, 1973. Picture: Press

  3. Interpol - NYC

    “It's up to me now turn on the bright lights.”

    Interpol - Turn On The Bright Lights, 2002
    Interpol - Turn On The Bright Lights, 2002. Picture: Press

  4. Pixies - Mr Grieves

    “Pray for a man in the middle / One that talks like Doolittle”

    Pixies - Doolittle, 1989
    Pixies - Doolittle, 1989. Picture: Press

  5. Elbow - Grounds For Divorce

    “Mondays is for drinking to the seldom seen kid.”

    Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid, 2008
    Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid, 2008. Picture: Press

  6. Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

    “I found it hard, it's hard to find / Oh well, whatever, never mind.”

    Nirvana - Nevermind, 1991
    Nirvana - Nevermind, 1991. Picture: Press

  7. The Cure - Close To Me

    “But if I had your faith / Then I could make it safe and clean / Oh, if only I was sure / That my head on the door was a dream.”

    The Cure - The Head On The Door, 1985
    The Cure - The Head On The Door, 1985. Picture: Press

  8. Muse - Starlight

    “Our hopes and expectations / Black holes and revelations.”

    Muse - Black Holes And Revelations, 2006
    Muse - Black Holes And Revelations, 2006. Picture: Press

  9. Arctic Monkeys - D Is For Dangerous

    "I think you should know you're his favourite worst nightmare.”

    Favourite Worst Nightmare, 2007
    Favourite Worst Nightmare, 2007. Picture: Press

  10. Blur - For Tomorrow

    "Turns it off and makes some tea / Says modern life, well, it's rubbish.”

    Blur - Modern Life is Rubbish, 1993
    Blur - Modern Life is Rubbish, 1993. Picture: Press

  11. Editors - Camera

    "If we hide, they look in the back room.”

    The Back Room, 2005
    The Back Room, 2005. Picture: Press

