These Are The Best Tracks That Give The Album Its Title
26 July 2018, 16:17
You know when they say the title of the movie in the movie? It’s like that, but with albums.
Here’s Peter Griffin from Family Guy to explain this X-List.
The Streets - Has It Come To This?
“Original pirate material / You’re listening to The Streets / Lock down your aerial / Make yourself at home.”
Pink Floyd - Brain Damage
“And if the band you're in starts playing different tunes / I'll see you on the dark side of the moon.”
Interpol - NYC
“It's up to me now turn on the bright lights.”
Pixies - Mr Grieves
“Pray for a man in the middle / One that talks like Doolittle”
Elbow - Grounds For Divorce
“Mondays is for drinking to the seldom seen kid.”
Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit
“I found it hard, it's hard to find / Oh well, whatever, never mind.”
The Cure - Close To Me
“But if I had your faith / Then I could make it safe and clean / Oh, if only I was sure / That my head on the door was a dream.”
Muse - Starlight
“Our hopes and expectations / Black holes and revelations.”
Arctic Monkeys - D Is For Dangerous
"I think you should know you're his favourite worst nightmare.”
Blur - For Tomorrow
"Turns it off and makes some tea / Says modern life, well, it's rubbish.”
Editors - Camera
"If we hide, they look in the back room.”