Rock Stars Who Are Surprisingly Sporty
1 January 2019, 06:30 | Updated: 1 January 2019, 06:31
Rock ’N’ Roll isn’t just about downing tequila and staying up late. Some musicians also like to keep fit and stay competitive. Here are a selection of rock stars who will surprise you with their sporting ability.
-
Johnny Marr
The legendary guitarist had trials for Nottingham Forest and Manchester City until Morrissey came along.
-
Tom Grennan
The young singer songwriter told us: “I played for Luton Town, which was wicked. And then I went off to Stevenage for a while and was managed by Luther Blissett. He ended up kicking me out!”
-
Rod Stewart
Rod The Mod almost became a pro footballer at one point, having trials for Brentford. The blues won out, however… although he’s still a personality in the soccer world, as this infamous clip shows.
-
Tom Smith
The Editors frontman - together with bassist Russell Leetch - ran the London Marathon in 2011 with a time of 4 hours and 15 minutes.
-
Bruce Dickinson
The Iron Maiden singer is a well-known fencing champ.
-
Win Butler
The Arcade Fire frontman loves a bit of slam dunkin’ in his spare time.
-
Robert Smith
The Cure frontman is a fan of Queens Park Rangers, and was a winger for Wasps (Three Bridges) when he was at school. He traded it in for a life of punk rock, gloom and make-up.
-
Alice Cooper
The Lord of Dark Glam Rock is a well-known fan of the golf course,
-
Bob Marley
The reggae legend was a keen footballer and would play while recording, touring and relaxing. However, the story that he died from cancer caused by an injury caused while playing the sport isn't true.