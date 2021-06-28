Want to look like DMA'S? You can buy their clothes on Depop

28 June 2021

DMA's band image
DMA'S are selling their clothes on Depop. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Aussie band are giving fans the chance to buy their own clothes or hand-picked thrift store selections which have been embellished and hosted on the clothes-selling app.

DMA'S have a Depop account and are selling their wares on the platform.

The Australian trio - who consist of Tommy O'Dell, Johnny Took and Matt Mason - are known for their striking but down-to-earth dress sense and now fans who admire their style can get in on the action too.

Taking to Instagram to first share the news, the Delete outfit explained: "We’re revisiting the concepts from our first merch run in 2014 - shop our store on the @depop app under ‘DMAS’ via the link in bio! All items are either hand picked from thrift stores or from our own wardrobes and embroidered".

The band have since released a second drop of items, which includes an embroidery of the Ibis bird which features on the cover of their third studio album, The Glow.

Released on 20 July last year, The Glow included the record's title track and also the infectious Life is a Game of Changing.

It followed their 2016 debut album Hills End, which included the likes of Lay Down and Delete, and its 2018 follow-up, For Now, which included the likes of In The End and In The Air.

READ MORE: Johnny Took talks through DMA'S The Glow in a special album track-by-track

Earlier this year, Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA’S performed a special streamed gig for Radio X listeners and Barclaycard customers.

Radio X Presents Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA’S with Barclaycard was hosted by Radio X’s Toby Tarrant. Winners were able to watch from their own homes performances by award-winning singer-songwriters Bugg and Grennan from the stage at London's Clapham Grand, while Australian three-piece DMA’S played their set on a rooftop in their native Sydney.

Watch them perform Silver below:

READ MORE: DMA'S reschedule UK tour dates to October 2021

The band have also rescheduled their UK tour dates and added a Bath gig to their string of shows this autumn, which will include their biggest show to-date at London'a Alexandra Palace on 29 October.

DMA'S UK Tour Dates 2021:

  • 21 October Norwich, UEA
  • 22 October Hull, Bonus Arena
  • 23 October Newcastle, Hit The North Festival
  • 25 October Southampton, O2 Guildhall
  • 27 October Bath, Pavilion (new show, on sale 10am Friday 19 March)
  • 29 October London, Alexandra Palace
  • 30 October Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

