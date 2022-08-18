DMA'S release new track and announce October 2022 live dates

The Aussie trio have unveiled a new song, I Don't Need To Hide

DMA'S have announced details of UK dates for October 2022, plus they've also dropped a brand new track.

The song, I Don't Need To Hide, is their first new material since last year’s EP I Love You Unconditionally, Sure Am Going To Miss You.

Guitarist Jonny Took says of the song: “There’s a confidence you obtain when you find someone who loves you for all your faults, quirks and obscurities. They make you feel like you don’t need to hide anything from anyone anymore.”

DMA'S in 2022. Picture: Press

The band have also announced three UK dates for October 2022:

DMA'S UK Tour Dates 2022

29th October Roundhouse, London

30th October Academy, Manchester

31st October Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

DMA'S October 2022 tour dates. Picture: Press

Tickets for the shows go on sale at 10am on Friday 19th August via dmasdmas.com.

DMA'S will perform on the Main Stage West at Reading and Leeds festivals over the August bank holiday weekend, then will head back to their native Australia for more festival shows. In January 2023, the trio will play a huge support show with Arctic Monkeys at Sydney’s Domain.