Watch our DMA'S - The Glow track by track album playback

10 July 2020, 23:00 | Updated: 10 July 2020, 23:01

See DMA'S Johnny Took talk to Radio X's John Kennedy about the band's third studio album, which was released this Friday 10 July.

DMA'S third studio album The Glow was released this Friday (10 July).

The record - which includes the likes of Life Is A Game of Changing, Sliver and the album's title track - follows the band's 2016 debut Hills End, its 2018 follow-up For Now and was much-anticipated after it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To mark the release, one third of the Aussie trio Johnny Took caught up with Radio X's John Kennedy for an X-Posure playback of the album.

Johnny Took takes part in DMA'S The Glow track by track album playback
READ MORE: Robert Carlyle praises DMA'S "brilliant" The Glow album

In the special interview - which was recorded before the UK's lockdown measure were in place, Took will takes us through each song and shares everything from inspirations behind the tracks to unlikely recording sessions with the likes of former One Directioner Louis Tomlinson.

Watch above or listen to DMA'S' The Glow track-by-track on Friday 10 July from 11pm on Radio X.

See the tracklisting for DMA'S The Glow here:

1. Never Before
2. The Glow
3. Silver
4. Life Is A Game of Changing
5. Criminals
6. Strangers
7. Learning Alive
8. Hello Girlfriend
9. Appointment
10. Round & Around
11. Cobracaine

