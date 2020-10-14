DMA'S Johnny Took reveals favourite song from Oasis' (What's The Story Morning) Glory?

Johnny Took has revealed his favourite song from Oasis' (What's The Story) Morning Glory? album.

Asked about what the record - which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary - means to him, the Silver rocker said: "I was 15,16 when I first heard that record and I guess we all know about how important and amazing all those songs are. As a 15-year-old kid hearing those pop melodies with those noisy guitars it's definitely one of those records that'll change your life, along with all the great bands like The Verve and Blur in that scene".

Asked if he had to be pushed to choose a favourite from the album, he replied: "Probably Some Might Say, actually. Just the melodies and that properly got me going crazy."

Johnny Took's avourite song on Oasis' (What's The Story) Morning Glory? is Some Might Say. Picture: 1. Marc Grimwade/WireImage 2. Press

The Aussie rocker also talked about the band's new Round & Around single, which is our Radio X Record Of The Week, telling George Godfrey: "This song in different incarnations has tried to make it on every DMA'S album to-date.

"It was originally called Sunday Morning because of the opening line, but it tried to make our first ever EP, it tried to make Hills End and For Now, and I think if it didn't make The Glow it would have just got thrown away to be honest."

Took also previously told Radio X that he owes a debt to former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson for one of the album tracks on The Glow.

"We tried to record Cobracaine in the same session that we recorded Delete, but it didn't make the cut. [...] Actually we worked on this song with Louis Tomlinson one time in a session," he recalled".

"I think actually Louis had an idea. He was like, 'You should get to the chorus a bit quicker'. I think we ended up using it. We'll have to give him some points..."

