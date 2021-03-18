DMA'S reschedule UK dates to October 2021

DMA'S in 2020. Picture: Press

The Australian trio have had to push back their tour in support of latest album, The Glow.

DMA's have rescheduled their April UK dates due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The shows will now take place in October 2021, with a new date in Bath added.

The Australian trio of Tommy O'Dell, Matt Mason and Johnny Took had originally intended to bring their new album The Glow to the UK in October 2020, but the coronavirus crisis meant the shows were pushed back six months. The current lockdown restrictions now mean that the tour has been moved back to the autumn.

Our upcoming April shows have had to be rescheduled to October 2021. All tickets still valid



We’ll also be adding a NEW SHOW in Bath. Tix on sale at 10am this Friday 19 March - https://t.co/GGwclVqqUv



Dublin will also be rescheduled. more information asap pic.twitter.com/RsIy3oue16 — DMA'S (@dmasmusic) March 17, 2021

Alongside their biggest UK show to date at London'a Alexandra Palace on 29 October, DMA'S have also announced a new date for this run: Bath Pavilion on 27 October.

DMA'S UK Tour Dates 2021

21 October Norwich, UEA

22 October Hull, Bonus Arena

23 October Newcastle, Hit The North Festival

25 October Southampton, O2 Guildhall

27 October Bath, Pavilion (new show, on sale 10am Friday 19 March)

29 October London, Alexandra Palace

30 October Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Tickets for the original dates remain valid and the Bath show will go on sale on Friday 19 March at 10am via dmasdmas.com.

DMA’S third studio album The Glow was released in July 2020 and charted at Number 4 in the UK and Number 2 in their native Australia.

Last month, the trio performed live from a rooftop in Sydney as part of Radio X Presents Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA'S with Barclaycard, a specially-streamed gig that also featured live sets from London's Clapham Grand.

Summer 2021 will also see DMA'S play Sounds Of The City at Leeds' Millennium Square on 10 July, then Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on 11 July, Newcastle's Live From Times Square on 4 August and Edinburgh Summer Sessions on 6 August.