Lexi Jones turns 24: Facts about David Bowie's daughter

David Bowie's daughter Lexi Jones has turned 24. Picture: Debra L Rothenberg/FilmMagic/Getty, Instagram/_p0odle_

By Jenny Mensah

As the daughter of David Bowie and Iman celebrates her birthday, we take a look at her life and career thus far.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

David Bowie's daughter 'Lexi Jones celebrates her 24th Birthday today (15th August 2024).

The daughter of Somali-American supermodel Iman Mohamed Abdulmajid and the late Heroes icon has shared snippets of her experiences and memories throughout the years, but has lived much of her life out of the limelight.

As she marks her latest birthday, find out all there is to know about Lexi Jones, including her real name, occupation, her talents and pastimes, plus her relationship status and more.

How old is David Bowie's daughter Lexi Jones?

Lexi Jones was born on 15th August 2000 in New York, making her 24 years old at the time of this article being published, also making her star sign a Leo.

Bowie and Iman had waited for a long time for their child, after being wed in 1992. When Lexi finally came along, the rock star explained why he wanted to ensure he was a present father. He started as he meant to go on, assisting the delivery and cutting her umbilical cord.

As reported by CBS News, the Starman singer said at the time of her birth: "It's been a long and patient wait for our baby, but both Iman and I wanted the circumstances to be absolutely right, and didn't want to find ourselves working flat out during the first couple of years of the baby's life. This is a wonderful time in both our lives,.

What is David Bowie's daughter's full name?

Lexi Jones' full name is Alexandria Zahra Jones.

What does David Bowie's daughter Lexi do?

Lexi is an artist, designer and a budding musician. Though she grew up in New York, much of her life was kept quite private - something her model mother Iman strongly encouraged.

"She says I am overprotective," Iman told Porter in 2018. "But I told her, this can all wait, it isn't going anywhere. Have a life that is private while you can, because one day soon it is going to be public, so enjoy this."

However, through social media and the celebration of various milestones, we have been given some insight into Lexi's work, talents and her entrepreneurial spirit.

The 24 year old - who moved to Los Angeles in 2020 - is an artist and has previously shared her drawings and paintings on her Instagram.

See her Pieces Of Me accessory collection, which she shared back in November 2023 alongside a link out to another Instagram page, where she advertises a number of her work on t-shirts, cushions, tote bags and more.

See Lexi's latest painting below, which was unveiled on Instagram just 20 hours ago and see more of her work here.

Lexi has also been displaying her poetry and following in her father's footsteps by sharing her musical talents online.

Since her dad died at the age of 69 from cancer on 10th January 2016, she has continued honouring his memory with special tributes and throwback family footage.

However in 2023, she went one further and sang a snippet of his iconic Starman and Life On Mars? songs online.

Lexi, daughter of David Bowie & Iman sings ‘Starman’ and ‘Life On Mars’ live on Instagram. Love it!

Since then, she's treated fans to even more music, slowly showing off her original music online.

Listen to Get Away From You here:

Sample Lexi's ethereal song, which she simply captioned: "Ambiance music for a film"

Listen to her rich vocals on a track, which she called a "Lil rough draft"below:

Fans were impressed in the comments, with one writing: "Sublime music Lexi" and another admitting: "I’ll praise the day when you’ll finally release an album of all your music".

David Bowie with his son Duncan Jones, who is half-brother to Lexi, in 2009. Picture: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Does David Bowie's daughter Lexi Jones have siblings?

Lexi is of course the half sister to David Bowie's son Duncan Jones. The 53 year old award-winning director, producer and screenwriter was born Duncan Zowie Haywood Jones on 30th May 1971 in London and is the product of Bowie's marriage to his first wife Angie Bowie (Angela Barnett) - the American model and actress. Alexandria is also half-sister to Zulekha Haywood - who Iman shares with basketball player Spencer Haywood. Zulekha is 46 years old, making her 22 years Lexi's senior.

Iman and her first daughter Zulekha Haywood, who is half-sister to Lexi, in 2011. Picture: Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty

READ MORE:

Is Lexi Jones in a relationship?

Thought it isn't 100 per cent confirmed, Lexi does appear to be in a relationship with Grant Kessler.

His sister Perri Kessler seems to confirm their connection, with a comment under the post which read: "MY SIS IN LAW SLAYING".

The musician also shared a photo with Jones on his Instagram back in June, which he affectionately captioned: "Best girl, best seat in the house".

Grant is also followed by Iman's official Instagram, so we assume he's been given the seal of approval.

What is Bowie's daughter Lexi Jones' net worth?

It has been reported that Bowie left 25% of his net worth to his daughter Lexi, the other 25% to his son Duncan and the remaining 50% to his wife Iman, meaning Lexi is thought to be worth £25million, which it is believed she only has access to on her 25th birthday.

READ MORE: