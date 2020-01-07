David Bowie's 19-year-old daughter Lexi sells her artwork online

David Bowie. Picture: Press/Jimmy King

The daughter of the late Ziggy Stardust icon and the model Iman is now 19 and appears to be forging a career as an artist.

The 19-year-old, who the late Heroes rocker shared with model, philanthropist and campaigner Iman, has her own personal Instagram account, as well as an art account, which provides a link to buy her creations.

Lexi - whose real name is Alexandria Zahra Jones, has posted 14 images on her lexijart Instagram page, which shows off her sketches, doodles and paintings.

She captioned the detailed drawing below: "This was an assignment for my class and the prompt was: what pisses you off?

I chose toxic people".

Another, which features two nude bodies and the words "yin and yang":

Lexi - who turns 20 on 15 August this year - also seems to enjoy customising clothing with her drawings and doodles, selling them on a Depop account.

Another pair of white combat style trousers were captioned: "Fits sizes 26-29!"

Lexi has currently sold all of the items on her Depop account, with one piece of artwork going for as much as $200.

David Bowie's daughter's painting advertised on depop. Picture: Depop/lexamuz

This week marks what would have been her father David Bowie's 73rd Birthday on Wednesday 8 January.

Friday 10 January will also mark four years since Bowie's shocking death, after he passed away following a private battle with cancer in 2016.

Bowie's Blackstar album, which was released on his birthday, was set to be his swan song, with close friend and collaborator Tony Visconti calling it a "parting gift to his fans".

