The 10 best David Bowie cover versions

Greatest Bowie covers: Nirvana, Placebo and Warpaint. Picture: David Wolff - Patrick/WireImage/Frank Micelotta/Getty/PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo

Hundreds of people have covered David Bowie over the years - but which songs are the best? From Nirvana to Placebo, here are our favourites.

By Radio X

In October 1973, David Bowie released the album Pin Ups, which saw the superstar cover songs that had meant a lot to him over the past decade. In doing so, he uncovered his "mod" past, tackling songs by The Who, The Kinks and The Pretty Things.

Bowie himself went on to be a huge influence on other artists, being the launching pad for punk, goth and the New Romantic movements. The man who so brilliantly interpreted other people's material has seen his own songs covered by dozens of others.

Here are just a few of the greatest David Bowie cover versions.