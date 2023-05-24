Watch David Bowie's daughter Lexi sing Starman and Life On Mars?

David Bowie with daughter Lexi inset. Picture: 1. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images 2. Instagram/_p0odle_

The daughter of Bowie and Iman gave a rendition of the iconic songs during an Instagram live.

By Jenny Mensah

Footage has emerged, which sees David Bowie's daughter sing two of his most iconic songs.

The Heroes icon lost his private battle with cancer on 10th January 2016, just two days after his 69th birthday and the release of his Blackstar album.

Alexandria 'Lexi' Jones, who the icon shared with supermodel, philanthropist and entrepreneur Iman, has kept a relatively private life, but treated her followers to a rendition of Starman and Life on Mars while on Instagram live.

In a video shared to YouTube, Lexi can be first heard singing tentatively along to Bowie's 1969 track Starman, which is taken from his seminal album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.

Lexi, daughter of David Bowie & Iman sings ‘Starman’ and ‘Life On Mars’ live on Instagram. Love it!

She then follows it with a sweet rendition of Life On Mars, which sees her show off some of her personality and unique tone.

Fans in the comments rushed to praise Lexi, with one writing: "I love her soft voice. It's so unique to her and that's what makes it so special."

Another noted: "the way she sings with her mouth is so much like bowie, she has his eyes too its so cool".

The clip comes after earlier this year, Lexi shared a heartbreaking video of herself and her father sitting at the piano together.

Taking to Instagram on the seventh anniversary of his passing, the 22-year-old shared the throwback clip alongside the caption: "7 years ago today. I miss you".

Iman also shared her tribute to the icon. Taking to Instagram, she shared an image of herself with Bowie with the caption: "January 10th

"For a couple of moments in the immensity of time, we were one.

"#EternalLove #BowieForever".

Last year saw the release of Moonage Daydream, which celebrated the life and art of Bowie in his own words.

The Brett Morgen-directed film - made with the support of the David Bowie Estate and long-time collaborator Toni Visconti - became the biggest-grossing documentary of 2022 in any category.

As reported by Music Week, according to figures produced by BoxOfficeMojo, the film has already grossed more than $12.2m- just over eight times the amount of the second charting documentary, 2000 Mules.

