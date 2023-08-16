David Bowie's daughter Lexi turns 23: Iman pays tribute with Little Wonder video

Iman and David Bowie and their daughter Lexi Jones. Picture: 1. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images 2. Instagram/the_real_iman

By Jenny Mensah

Bowie's wife Iman marked the 23rd birthday of their daughter this week with a touching montage on Instagram.

David Bowie's daughter Lexi, born Alexandria Zahra Jones turned 23 on 15th August and her mother Iman has taken to social media to pay tribute.

The wife of the late Heroes icon shared a video montage of their daughter and only child together, with photos of her throughout the years set to Bowie's 1997 Earthling track, Little Wonder.

Iman captioned her Instagram post: "Happy Birthday, Little Wonder God blessed us with the greatest gift: You!"

The philanthropist, business woman and former supermodel added: "Have the most glorious birthday"

Iman isn't the only one to share precious memories in the family, with Lexi taking to Instagram recently to share a memory of her playing the keyboard with her late father on the seventh anniversary of his death.

She captioned the sweet throwback clip: "7 years ago today. I miss you".

Lexi is known for her sharing her father's creativity and was previously selling her own artwork online. Earlier this year she revealed she had also inherited his singing talent by singing along to some of Bowie's biggest songs.

A video shared to YouTube sees Lexi tentatively sing 1969's Starman, which is taken from his seminal album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.

Lexi, daughter of David Bowie & Iman sings ‘Starman’ and ‘Life On Mars’ live on Instagram. Love it!

The Instagram live also saw her take on Life On Mars?, which was appeared on Bowie's 1971 Hunky Dory album and was the B-Side to Bowie's single The Man Who Sold the World.

Iman has previously talked about the passing of Bowie - who passed away on 10 January 2016, just two days after his 69th Birthday following a private battle with cancer - and said she would always consider him her husband.

"I will never remarry,"she told Net-a-Porter.“I mentioned my husband the other day with someone, and they said to me: ‘You mean your late husband?’ I said, no, he is always going to be my husband.”

She conceded: “I do feel very lonely. But do I want a relationship? I can’t say never, but no, not now.”