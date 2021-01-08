Can you guess the David Bowie song title from the emojis?

8 January 2021, 09:00

Which David Bowie songs do these emojis represent?
Which David Bowie songs do these emojis represent? Picture: Aaron Rapoport/Corbis via Getty Images

Here's the challenge: we give you a series of emojis that cryptically spell out a song by the Starman - but can you name the Bowie tune we're thinking of?

What better way to mark the late rocker's genius than by testing yourself on his back catalogue?

Think it's easy? Well, you may have to think a bit laterally, rather than literally to get 'em all!

When you think you have each answer, just flip the image to find out if you were right or not...

