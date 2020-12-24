David Bowie's son Duncan Jones finds Christmas scarf from icon's The Snowman introduction

David Bowie's son Duncan Jones finds icon's scarf from his introduction to The Snowman. Picture: 1. Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images 2. Twitter/ManMadeMoon

The director took to social media this week to share the news that he came across the iconic scarf worn by his late father. Get the full story here.

David Bowie's scarf from his introduction to The Snowman has been unearthed... and it was found by his son.

Taking to Twitter this week, Duncan Jones - the eldest child of the Ziggy Stardust icon - shared an image of himself wearing the famous hand knitted accessory.

The Moon director captioned it: "Went looking for sock monkeys in the storage boxes and FOUND THE SCARF!!! YAY!"

Went looking for sock monkeys in the storage boxes and FOUND THE SCARF!!! YAY! pic.twitter.com/1pcdPqcD5U — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) December 23, 2020

If that wasn't enough of a heartwarming tale, what followed was an even more heartwarming story about the making of Bowie's snowman introduction and how he came to keep the scarf.

Film maker Brian Harding reached out to Jones on Twitter, writing: "Hi Duncan! I am Brian Harding, who produced the filming of your father’s introduction to The Snowman. You may not remember the history. The Scarf was knitted by the lady in the accounts department of TVC, the production company who made the animation."

Hi Duncan! I am Brian Harding, who produced the filming of your father’s introduction to The Snowman. You may not remember the history. The Scarf was knitted by the lady in the accounts department of TVC, the production company who made the animation. — brian harding (@tarsigercyan) December 23, 2020

He added: "She came onto the set and presented it to David. When filming was over, David asked very politely if he could keep the scarf to give to his son, Zowie. This was the only fee he charged for the filming and I believe he offered his services for personal reasons.

"He was charming throughout and totally professional. I am glad that the scarf found its way to the destination he intended: from the dude to another dude."

Watch Bowie's original appearance here:

Bowie fans can treat themselves to another treat this Christmas as the late rocker's Lazarus play is set to get the livestream treatment early next year.

Bowie and Edna Walsh's play, which first premiered in 2015, will be shown for the first time on screen to mark the icon's birthday and the fifth anniversary of his passing.

To celebrate both the events, which take place on the 8 and 10 January respectively, Robert Fox and RZO Entertainment Inc are exclusively releasing the filmed London production, captured live on stage for three performances only.

Tickets are on sale for £16 and are available to book now.

David Bowie's Lazarus play set for livestream event. Picture: Press

Lazarus first opened at The New York Theatre Workshop in November 2015.

The London production opened in November 2016 where it played a sold out run. This live-streamed event will be available for three performances only in multiple time zones (GMT, AEDT, EST, PST, CST) from Friday 8 to Sunday 10 January 2021.

See the times below:

Friday 8 January, 7pm – DAVID BOWIE’S BIRTHDAY

Saturday 9 January, 7pm

Sunday 10 January, 3pm – THE FIFTH ANNIVERSARY OF DAVID BOWIE’S DEATH

