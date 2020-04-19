How David Bowie’s Let’s Dance album nearly caused a rift with Tony Visconti

David Bowie in 1983 on his Serious Moonlight tour. Picture: LGI Stock/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Bowie's Let's Dance album was released in April 1983, but how much do you know about the story behind it? Find out how it affected the working relationship between him and long-time collaborator Tony Visconti.

David Bowie's Let's Dance album celebrates a whopping 37 years since it was released this month.

The icon's 15th studio album, which came out on 14 April 1983, saw him change up his sound and style once again - proving himself to be the king of reinvention.

David Bowie's Let's Dance album artwork. Picture: Press

The album - which include hits such as - Modern Love, China Girl and its title track Let's Dance, is famously produced by Chic legend Nile Rodgers, but did you know that Bowie's decision to go with the musician created a distance with his longtime collaborator Tony Visconti?

Find out why the the album almost cost Bowie one of his most important relationships.

David Bowie ended up choosing Nile Rodgers to produce his Let's Dance album in 1983. Picture: Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Image

David Bowie had indeed originally booked Tony Visconti to produce the album. It was a natural choice, as the pair had worked together on Bowie's four previous records; Low (1977), Heroes (1977) and Lodger (1979) - which made up the iconic Berlin trilogy - plus Scary Monsters (1980).

However, Bowie decided to go with Nile Rogers instead. We doubt this change of plan would have been much of an issue if Visconti wasn't already booked and had set time aside for the project... or if he was told the news by Bowie himself...

Biography The Complete David Bowie by Nicholas Pegg details the event and Visconti's reaction to it. "I was hurt," the producer recalled, "because I was booked to do Let's Dance and he blew me out two weeks before... for three months he kept saying, 'Keep December free, we're going to go in and record then'."

He added: "Getting close to that month, I phoned up Coco, [Bowie's assistant] and she said, 'Well you might as well know - he's been in the studio for the past two weeks with someone else. It's working out well and we won't be needing you, he's very sorry.'"

As the story goes, the pair's relationship became somewhat strained and they didn't work together for almost 20 years until Bowie's 2002 Heathen album.

Tony Visconti said he was hurt after hearing David Bowie had chosen Nile Rodgers over him. Picture: CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images

Luckily this wasn't to be the last of their great partnership.

After Heathen, Tony Visconti went on to produce Bowie's albums Reality (2003), The Next Day (2013) and Blackstar (2016) - his final studio release before he died just two days later on 10 January that year.

Speaking about the Ziggy Stardust legend, Visconti called Blackstar a "parting gift" from Bowie to his fans.

Very few people knew about Bowie's private battle with cancer, and those who did- all signed NDAs like Visconti about working on his final project.

Remembering the day he heard that his old friend and collaborator died one year on from his death, Visconti recalled: "My band, Holy Holy, hadn’t any idea David was terminally ill. I had signed an NDA a year earlier (which was unnecessary) vowing I wouldn’t reveal any details about the recording of Blackstar. The shock was obviously greater to them."

The producer concluded: "I will try to accept that David has passed. I’ve been through every stage of grief in the past 365 days, including anger. Of course, he never left us in spirit. We are fortunate to have lived in the same time as him. We’ve seen him, we’ve heard him sing and speak, we’ve hugged him, we’ve worshipped him and we are constantly reminded of him daily. He was a legend in his lifetime and he will be a legend until the end of time. But he was my friend too. I miss him dearly."

10 January 2016 – The Worst Next Day I was sound asleep in a hotel room in Toronto when my phone lit up around 2 am... Posted by Tony Visconti on Tuesday, 10 January 2017

Even after his death, Visconti is still collaborating with the Ziggy Stardust rocker. He produced the posthumously released live album, Welcome to the Blackout (Live London '78), which was released in 2018.

Let's Dance may have caused the pair to put their working relationship on ice, but thankfully it eventually thawed - allowing us to enjoy the fruits of their labour for many years to come.

