Catfish & The Bottlemen play first show in three years: full setlist

Catfish & The Bottlemen live at Sefton Park, 11th July 2024. Picture: Charlie Barclay Harris/Press

Van McCann and co made a spectacular return to Liverpool's Sefton Park last night - find out what they played here.

Catfish & The Bottlemen made a huge return to live performance last night (11th July) with their first show in three years at Liverpool's Sefton Park.

The band's biggest headliner show to date, Van McCann and his crew stepped out on stage in front of over 32,000 fans to the strains of The Beatles' Helter Skelter.

Catfish & The Bottlemen - Kathleen (lve at Sefton Park, 11th July 2024)

Supported by Sundara Karma and The Mysterines, Catfish opened with their singles Longshot and Kathleen, with the 90 minute set spanning the group's decade-long career from their 2014 debut The Balcony to 2019's chart-topping album The Balance.

You can read the full setlist below.

Catfish & The Bottlemen live at Sefton Park, 11th July 2024. Picture: Joshua Halling/Press

Catfish & The Bottlemen at Sefton Park, Liverpool, 11th July 2024 setlist:

Longshot

Kathleen

Soundcheck

Pacifier

Twice

Fallout

Conversation

Anything

Business

Sidetrack

Homesick

2All

Rango

Outside

Fluctuate

7

Cocoon

Catfish & The Bottlemen - Longshot (lve at Sefton Park, 11th July 2024)

The show formed part of In The Park Festival, which has also seen shows from Tom Grennan, Rag 'N' Bone Man and more across Liverpool and Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

Catfish's Sefton Park date willl be followed by three massive open air shows in Cardiff and Edinburgh, plus the band's return to Reading & Leeds Festivals in August, where they'll headline for for the second time.

They’ll play Dublin’s RDS Simmonscourt on 31st August before heading off on tours of Australia and the US.

Catfish & The Bottlemen live at Sefton Park, 11th July 2024. Picture: Joshua Halling/Press

Catfish & The Bottlemen UK and Ireland tour dates 2024

19th July - Cardiff Castle, Cardiff (sold out)

20th July - Cardiff Castle, Cardiff (sold out)

23rd August - Leeds Festival

24th August - Royal Highland Showgrounds, Edinburgh (sold out)

25th August - Reading Festival

31st August - RDS Simmonscourt, Dublin

Catfish & The Bottlemen live at Sefton Park, 11th July 2024. Picture: Charlie Barclay Harris/Press

Catfish & The Bottlemen have also announced a special 10 year anniversary reissue of their debut album, The Balcony. Released on 13th September, the album will be available on limited edition CD, cassette and clear vinyl with special inverted white artwork and six bonus tracks.

There's also going to be special 7” box set, limited to 2,000 copies worldwide, which features the full album, plus Hourglass (Ewan McGregor version) and the rare track ASA.

The news follows the release of a new track, Showtime, in February, which marks the band's first new material in five years.