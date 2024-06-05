Blur confirm Live At Wembley album and concert film release date

By Jenny Mensah

The album and film will chart their mammoth reunion dates, which saw them play two consecutive nights at the iconic English football ground,

Blur are set to release a live album documenting their landmark reunion shows at Wembley Stadium.

The Britpop icons played two mammoth dates at the national football ground on 8th and 9th July 2023 and now they've confirmed their plans to celebrate the iconic moment with blur: Live at Wembley Stadium, which will be released on 26th July 2024.

A concert film will also coming to UK & Irish cinemas on 6th September this year.

Blur announce Live at Wembley album and concert film

The news comes after the band shared the details of a new documentary film, which will mark their return and the making of their comeback record.

To The End - named after their 1994 single - follows Damon Albarn and co on their most recent reunion and the making of their 2023 album The Ballad of Darren- their first studio release in eight years.

The feature-length documentary will also be shown in cinemas across the UK and Ireland from 19th July.

A press release explains that it will "“follow the unique relationship of four friends – and bandmates of three decades – Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree as they came together in early 2023 to record new songs ahead of their sold-out, first-ever shows at London’s Wembley Stadium in July last summer.”

blur: Live at Wembley Stadium, album out 26th July 2024

