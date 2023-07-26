Blur play The Ballad of Darren and treat fans to deep cuts at special London show

Damon Albarn of Blur Rock band performs live at Lucca Summer... Picture: Mairo Cinquetti/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Britpop legends played a one-off set at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo this week to celebrate the release of their album. Get the full setlist here.

Blur took to the stage at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo last night (Tuesday 25th July) to play their new album in full.

After playing all ten tracks of The Ballad of Darren in order, Damon Albarn and co went on to complete a 16-song set, accompanied by a string section, which included deep cuts such as The Magic Whip's Pyongyang and Parklife's Clover Over Dover, which were both given their tour debut.

The Britpop legends - completed by Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree - also played Mr. Briggs for the first time since 2012 and gave Theme from an Imaginary Film its live debut, before ending their set on a stunning rendition of The Universal.

Get their full setlist for the event below.

Blur play The Narcissist in Hammersmith

Blur's setlist at at Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on 25th July 2023:

1.The Ballad (Live debut)

2. St. Charles Square

3. Barbaric

4. Russian Strings

5. The Everglades (For Leonard) (Live debut)

6. The Narcissist

7. Goodbye Albert (Live debut)

8. Far Away Island (Live debut)

9. Avalon (Live debut)

10. The Heights (Live debut)

Encore:

11. Pyongyang (Tour debut)

12. Clover Over Dover (Tour debut; first performance… more )

13. Mr. Briggs (First time live since 2012)

14. All Your Life

15. Theme from an Imaginary Film (Live debut)

16. The Universal

The gig was made available to watch on livestream and on demand from 26th July at 1pm BST to 26th July at 1pm BST.

Blur have since added a "last chance' to stream the one-off global performance here until Friday 28th July, with tickets costing £13.50 plus a service free of £2.02.

Visit driift.live/shows/blur for more info.

