Blossoms announce two festival warm-up shows for 2020
10 February 2020, 17:22 | Updated: 10 February 2020, 17:56
Tom Ogden and co will be playing the new dates in Cambridge and Leicester. Find out how to buy tickets.
Blossoms have announced two new live shows for 2020.
The Stockport five-piece, who just scored a UK number one with their Foolish Loving Spaces album, have announced new festival warm up shows which will see them visit Cambridge and Leicester.
Tom Ogden and co will play Cambridge Junction on Thursday 25 Jun and Leicester's O2 Academy on Thursday 25 June and Thursday 9 July respectively.
Tickets go on sale tomorrow from gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.co.uk on Tuesday 11 February from 10am.
We’re delighted to announce that we’ll be playing two festival warm up shows at @CambJunction on 25th June and @O2AcadLeicester on 9th July. Tickets go on sale at 10am tomorrow (11th Feb) from: https://t.co/BDzUvjmHnM pic.twitter.com/wKrwPIHb2R— B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) February 10, 2020
WATCH: Blossoms play new songs live in session at Radio X
Meanwhile, Blossoms took part in a special night with Radio X last week, where they took part in a special track-by-track with John Kennedy and performed their latest tracks live in studio with Gordon Smart.
See them play Your Girlfriend here:
Watch their special performance of their If You Think This Is Real Life single:
WATCH: Blossoms share If You Think This Is Real Life video
See Blossoms' new festival warm-up shows:
25 June - Cambridge Junction
9 July - Leicester O2 Academy
See Blossoms' February album launch shows:
Thu 13 February - London - Pryzm - Early show / Late show – SOLD OUT
Sat 15 February - Liverpool - O2 Academy
See Blossoms' 2020 UK dates:
7 March - The LCR, UEA, Norwich
8 March - Margate Winter Gardens, Margate
10 March - Rock City, Nottingham
11 March - O2 Academy, Sheffield
12 March - Bath Forum, Bath
14 March - The Great Hall, Exeter
15 March - O2 Academy, Bournemouth
17 March - The O2 Forum, London
18 March - The O2 Forum, London
19 March - The O2 Forum, London
21 March - Hull Bonus Arena, Hull
22 March - O2 Academy, Glasgow
24 March - O2 Academy, Leeds
25 March - O2 Academy, Newcastle
27 March - O2 Academy, Birmingham
28 March - Manchester Arena, Manchester