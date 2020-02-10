Blossoms announce two festival warm-up shows for 2020

Tom Ogden and co will be playing the new dates in Cambridge and Leicester. Find out how to buy tickets.

Blossoms have announced two new live shows for 2020.

The Stockport five-piece, who just scored a UK number one with their Foolish Loving Spaces album, have announced new festival warm up shows which will see them visit Cambridge and Leicester.

Tom Ogden and co will play Cambridge Junction on Thursday 25 Jun and Leicester's O2 Academy on Thursday 25 June and Thursday 9 July respectively.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow from gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.co.uk on Tuesday 11 February from 10am.

We’re delighted to announce that we’ll be playing two festival warm up shows at @CambJunction on 25th June and @O2AcadLeicester on 9th July. Tickets go on sale at 10am tomorrow (11th Feb) from: https://t.co/BDzUvjmHnM pic.twitter.com/wKrwPIHb2R — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) February 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Blossoms took part in a special night with Radio X last week, where they took part in a special track-by-track with John Kennedy and performed their latest tracks live in studio with Gordon Smart.

See them play Your Girlfriend here:

Watch their special performance of their If You Think This Is Real Life single:

See Blossoms' new festival warm-up shows:

25 June - Cambridge Junction

9 July - Leicester O2 Academy

See Blossoms' February album launch shows:

Thu 13 February - London - Pryzm - Early show / Late show – SOLD OUT

Sat 15 February - Liverpool - O2 Academy

See Blossoms' 2020 UK dates:

7 March - The LCR, UEA, Norwich

8 March - Margate Winter Gardens, Margate

10 March - Rock City, Nottingham

11 March - O2 Academy, Sheffield

12 March - Bath Forum, Bath

14 March - The Great Hall, Exeter

15 March - O2 Academy, Bournemouth

17 March - The O2 Forum, London

18 March - The O2 Forum, London

19 March - The O2 Forum, London

21 March - Hull Bonus Arena, Hull

22 March - O2 Academy, Glasgow

24 March - O2 Academy, Leeds

25 March - O2 Academy, Newcastle

27 March - O2 Academy, Birmingham

28 March - Manchester Arena, Manchester